Carol Lee earns All-American Recognition Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS Georgia Techs Carol Lee became a two-time All-American on Monday after the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) officially announced its 2023 All-American honorees. Lee was named to the ITA All-American list in singles.

All of Carol’s hard work continues to pay off, said Rodney Harmon, Byers women’s tennis head coach. Carol has worked extremely hard every day since coming to Georgia Tech and has stayed focused on becoming the best player she can be. This is her second All-American honor and we look forward to seeing her reach new heights next season.

The prestigious title is given to student-athletes who earn a top 16 finish in the NCAA Singles Championship, advance to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Singles Championship or finish in the top 20 of the ITA Singles Rankings.

Lee led Georgia Tech from the No. 1 singles ranking all season, with an overall singles record of 29-12, and went 17-7 in double singles matches from the top spot. The Yellow Jacket earned an individual bid for the NCAA Singles Championship and earned a top 16 finish, earning All-America status.

Lee made her second appearance in the NCAA Singles Championships, reaching the quarterfinals, marking the deepest streak of her career. A mainstay on the national singles rankings, Lee climbed to No. 7 nationally on March 21 and ended the season at No. 14.

This is her first All-America status in singles after earning All-America recognition in doubles last season. Lee becomes the first Yellow Jacket to earn singles All-America honors since Victoria Flores and Kenya Jones earned the honor in 2021.

Lee is one of eight representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference on the ITA All-American singles list. To view the full list of ITA All-Americans, please click here.