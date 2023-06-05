Sports
Carol Lee earns All-American Recognition Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
THE FLATS Georgia Techs Carol Lee became a two-time All-American on Monday after the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) officially announced its 2023 All-American honorees. Lee was named to the ITA All-American list in singles.
All of Carol’s hard work continues to pay off, said Rodney Harmon, Byers women’s tennis head coach. Carol has worked extremely hard every day since coming to Georgia Tech and has stayed focused on becoming the best player she can be. This is her second All-American honor and we look forward to seeing her reach new heights next season.
The prestigious title is given to student-athletes who earn a top 16 finish in the NCAA Singles Championship, advance to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Singles Championship or finish in the top 20 of the ITA Singles Rankings.
Lee led Georgia Tech from the No. 1 singles ranking all season, with an overall singles record of 29-12, and went 17-7 in double singles matches from the top spot. The Yellow Jacket earned an individual bid for the NCAA Singles Championship and earned a top 16 finish, earning All-America status.
Lee made her second appearance in the NCAA Singles Championships, reaching the quarterfinals, marking the deepest streak of her career. A mainstay on the national singles rankings, Lee climbed to No. 7 nationally on March 21 and ended the season at No. 14.
This is her first All-America status in singles after earning All-America recognition in doubles last season. Lee becomes the first Yellow Jacket to earn singles All-America honors since Victoria Flores and Kenya Jones earned the honor in 2021.
Lee is one of eight representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference on the ITA All-American singles list. To view the full list of ITA All-Americans, please click here.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to Georgia Tech’s more than 400 student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Techs Everyday Champions and help the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest level of college athletics through the Annual athletic scholarship fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes. For more information about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit opfund.org.
Follow us on Twitter for the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us atwww.ramblinwreck.com
|
Sources
2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/carol-lee-earns-all-american-recognition/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Federal Court to hear challenge to Prince Harry’s US visa following drug admission
- Kim Gu Ra Reveals Idol-turned-Actor Asked KRW 400 Million (USD 307,085) Per Episode For His Appearance Fee
- Carol Lee earns All-American Recognition Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Fashion Nova’s $4.2 million FTC settlement
- American Heart Association Offers Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
- Imran Khan strongly condemns the kidnapping of 82-year-old Mian Azhar
- Supreme Court to decide ‘Trump too small’ trademark dispute
- Indonesia vs Argentina, PSSI will invite President Joko Widodo and Menpora Dito Ariotedjo
- Singer Jonita Gandhi explains how her Canadian upbringing helped her break into Bollywood
- Sonos wins $32 million in patent infringement lawsuit against Google
- Newborn Sequence ID Increases Parental Disease Risk
- We raised climate justice with the world: PM Modi on World Environment Day | Latest India News