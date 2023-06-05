Australian cricketer David Boon broke an insane beer drinking record for Ashes and still beat England





Freddie Flintoff’s drunken Dowing Street antics are the stuff of Ashes legend, but this is nothing compared to David Boon’s performance. The Aussie batsman hit 32 half-centuries during his Test cricket career, but perhaps his most impressive ‘achievement’ was when he managed to drink 52 cans of Victoria Bitter on a flight to England ahead of the 1989 Ashes. 3 Boon could certainly handle his alcohol Credit: Getty 3 The Australian batsman retired with 7422 Test runs Credit: Getty Before that, the coveted record by an Australian cricketer was 44 beers, set by Doug Walters and Rod Marsh on a flight returning from a tour in the Caribbean. But with Boon downing 22 beers by the time the Australian team’s Qantas flight made a stopover in Singapore, it seemed the record was in jeopardy. According to Boon’s teammate, Dean Jones, he had fallen asleep later during the trip and was awakened by rapturous applause, when the plane’s captain announced that Boon had broken the record. To put this in context in terms of volume, this is over 34 pints of beer. After that, Boon would have slept for the next 36 hours and missed two practice sessions. 3 The Australian team, including Boon (third from left), celebrated with even more beer after winning the Ashes series in 1989 Credit: Getty But this didn’t seem to matter as Australia won the Ashes series 4-0, while Boon averaged 55 with the bat. It was the start of a period of dominance for the Aussies, losing another series as recently as 2005, which has since settled down as one of the most exciting in recent years. However, Boon denies the stories of his prowess with a can in hand. “I know there are plenty of stories flying around about me that have been greatly embellished over the years,” he said in 2006. “But that’s how we play our cricket in an era where dudes learned never to let the truth get in the way of a good story.” True or not, former Aussie captain Ian Chappell was unimpressed. “For God’s sake, fifty-eight beers between Sydney and London in my day would have practically classified you as a teetotaler. Unsurprisingly, after this story surfaced, Boon became a brand ambassador for Victoria Bitters beer and today umpires cricket matches.

