A paradigm shift in chess spectatorship with the inclusion of world-class players and visionary franchisees

U SPORTS, Insurekot Sports(ISPL), Punit Balan Group, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Chingari App and APL Apollo led SG Sports acquire ownership

India/New York/London: June 5, 2023: The World Chess Federation (GCL), a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, today unveiled the six participating franchises for the highly anticipated first edition. The league, which will revolutionize the chess ecosystem, will begin with a player version where franchise owners will select players for their respective teams.

The GCL aims to redefine the world of chess by bringing together the brightest stars in the game, including Viswanathan Anand, Ding Liren, Magnus Carlsen, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Hou Yifan, Kateryna Lagno and other renowned players, alongside leading sports entrepreneurs such as franchisees owners . U SPORTS, Insurekot Sports (ISPL), Punit Balan Group, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Chingari App and APL Apollo led SG Sports are the franchises committed to pushing the chess revolution forward. The competition will take place from June 21 to July 2, 2023 at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club.

The FIDE President, Arkady Dvorkovich, said, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League started as a dream, and as we move towards making it a reality, we have found the right partners who believe in the vision. We are delighted that such reputable entrepreneurs have joined GCL. We would like to welcome all owners and their teams to the GCL family and look forward to making the competition a great success.

Jagdish Mitra, Chairman of the Global Chess League Board said, “GCL, the world’s first and largest official franchise league of its kind, combines traditional chess with the new era, aiming to improve the fan experience through digitization, innovation and technology. The collective team format, consisting of men, women and U21 players, demonstrates our commitment to equal opportunities for all. With a groundbreaking broadcast reaching 600 million viewers in 160 countries, GCL will captivate new fans around the world. We are delighted to have found the right partners to establish GCL’s strong presence on all continents and look forward to creating a lasting legacy.”

Three veteran sports entrepreneurs join the GCL bandwagon U SPORTS, Insurekot Sports, And Punit Balan group. They are known for their successful investments in various franchises in various leagues. Besides the seasoned owners, three new names, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Chingari appAnd APL Apollo led SG Sports, have joined the franchisees.

U SPORTS, directed by Ronnie Screwvalaknown for his sporting successes in sports like Kabaddi, Table Tennis and eSports in India, will make his international debut with the upGrad Mumba Masters team in the GCL.

Suhail Chandhok, CEO, U Mumba & upGrad Mumba Masters said“Chess is a sport that appeals to all of us, and being part of something as revolutionary as the Global Chess League really excites us at U Mumba. The collaboration between Tech Mahindra and FIDE has been exceptional in extending the reach of chess to a wider audience. The star-studded lineup that the GCL promises is exciting matchups that will captivate and enchant spectators, and we are thrilled to witness the incredible growth of this sport and proud to contribute to its thriving future.”

The second franchise of the tournament will be Ganges Grandmastersdirected by Insurekot Sports (ISPL), an entity owned by Suresh Kotak. ISPL also owns the Pro Kabaddi League team and the Ultimate Table Tennis League team, Puneri Paltan.

Kailash Kandpal, CEO, Insurekot Sports Private Limited said, We have always been committed to promoting sports with tremendous growth potential. While chess has a rich history, it has yet to establish itself as a mainstream spectator sport. GCL has the power to change that and we eagerly await the competition to begin.

The third in this list of illustrious owners is the Punit Balan Group (PBG) who will own the team, Balan Alaskan Knights. Headed by entrepreneur, businessman and sports entrepreneur Mr. Punit Balan, Punit Balan Group has invested heavily in various sports leagues in India over the past two years and aims to contribute to India’s journey to become the sports powerhouse globally.

Punit Balan, owner – Punit Balan Group said, GCL is a vision that will seek to change the way chess is viewed and perceived worldwide. As a sports brand, we at Punit Balan Group (PBG) wanted to be a part of this historic milestone and represent India in the chess world as part of this pioneering global competition. PBG supports multiple sports and chess is a game that originated in India, it’s something we’ve always wanted to be a part of and inspire more sports enthusiasts to pick up the game of checkered squares. We applaud Tech Mahindra and FIDE’s efforts to envision the League and look forward to a successful first season.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Limitedone of the largest integrated sugar manufacturers in India and a leading player in engineering businesses comprising Power Transmission business and water and wastewater treatment solutions, and Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL), a focused, growing and market leading company with core competence in industrial heat and power solutions and decentralized steam-based renewable turbines up to 100 MW make their sport debut with Triveni continental kings in the GCL.

Dhruv M. Sawhney, Chairman, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., and Triveni Turbine Ltd., said, We are excited to make our sports debut with Triveni Continental Kings in the Global Chess League (GCL). Chess is known for its strategic thinking and intellectual prowess that align perfectly with our core values. We are known for our rich heritage and nation-building initiatives through years of innovation and this venture marks another major step in establishing global recognition for India. Our goal is to create meaningful connections with chess enthusiasts and the global chess community, nurture talent and contribute to the growth of chess worldwide. In addition, Tech Mahindra’s association with GCL reinforces our confidence that the first chess tournament of its kind will be a remarkable global success.

Chingari app (Tech4Billion Group), the world’s fastest growing Web3 Social Networking app, whose popularity has skyrocketed since the pandemic, will also debut in the sports business with its team Chingari Gulf Titans in the GCL.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-Founder and CEO, Chingari said, GCL is at the intersection of celebrating the legacy of chess and using technology to create new standards of fan engagement for the sport. At Chingari, we’ve always followed a similar philosophy, which is why we’ve been able to bring the content creation stories from the remotest parts. We always envisioned moving into sports as the ecosystem grows every day, but only GCL made us believe that now is the right time to take our first step into sports entrepreneurship.

The sixth in this list of illustrious owners is APL Apollo led SG Sportsone of India’s largest and most trusted building materials companies, to join the GCL bandwagon with its team SG Alpine warriors.

Sanjay Gupta, Group Chairman said, “GCL as a concept will bring a new level of excitement to chess. SG Sports is honored to be part of the league’s inaugural season, and our partnership with the league will help strengthen our position as India’s leading sports brand. We are convinced by the vision proposed by Tech Mahindra and FIDE, and we look forward to a successful first season.”

With a strong vision and long-term commitment to building a solid foundation, the Global Chess League (GCL) has unveiled plans to kick off its first two seasons with the participation of six dedicated franchises.

The annual GCL tournament introduces a unique mixed-team format, with each of the six franchises playing a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin style. In this exciting setup, the winner of each match is determined through a best-of-six board scoring system, played simultaneously. The top two teams emerging from these exciting encounters will then progress to the finals, scheduled for July 2, 2023, where the ultimate honor of being crowned the World Champion Franchise Team awaits.

About Tech Mahindra Global Chess League:

The World Chess Federation is the world’s first and largest official franchise league of its kind, featuring chess players from around the world competing in a unique collaborative team format. It is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra, part of the Mahindra Group, and FIDE. In GCL, male and female chess champions will compete on the same team. Playing on the popular Rapid format, the league’s male and female teams will have the rare distinction of being a unique multiplayer team in the world of professional sports. In addition, the League will be the first-ever televised live chess event of its kind, providing fans with a unique viewing experience. Tech Mahindra and FIDE will explore innovative ways to promote the game through interactive technology-based platforms by leveraging next-generation technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and virtual reality, among others.

For more information on Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, visit: https://globalchessleague.com/

