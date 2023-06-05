Elon Mens Soccer Announces 2023 Schedule





ELON, N.C The reigning season champion Elon University men’s soccer team and head coach of the Colonial Athletic Association Mark Reeves announced its Fall 2023 schedule on Monday, June 5. The Phoenix will play 19 games this fall (three exhibition games, 16 regular seasons), including eight games at Elon’s home court at Rudd Field. As a participant in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the Phoenix will face five fellow teams that advanced to the national tournament on the 2023 list. “Our fall schedule for 2023 is exceptionally challenging,” said Reeves. “Our group will have to make sure from the start of the pre-season that all our focus is on preparing to perform at our best and maximize the full potential of this group. We have graduated some great people and players and had a outstanding leadership group that set high everyday standards.” “This is a new season, a new group and that means we are starting a new process to maintain the high program standards we believe are necessary to be successful. We have some tough non-conference games against great programs and the CAA will , I think, going even stronger this year with the addition of Campbell and last fall’s new teams that went through a campaign.” Elon kicks off the fall with three exhibition games, hosting Queens (Aug 13) and UNC Asheville (Aug 15) before traveling to ESU (Aug 18) to wrap up the preseason. The regular season begins with the Phoenix at the John Rennie/Nike Classic at Duke University on Friday, August 25 against Furman. Following that game, the maroon and gold will host Jacksonville for its home opener on Sunday, August 27. The start of September coincides with the start of the CAA game in Phoenix, as Elon travels to Stony Brook on September 2 before hosting Monmouth at Rudd Field on September 9 a week later. rival and 2022 NCAA Tournament team High Point on Sept. 12, followed by a trip to South Florida on Sept. 17. The Phoenix will return to CAA play in Drexel on September 23 to conclude its road trip. A week later, Elon receives Hofstra under the lights at Rudd Field on September 30. The Phoenix and the Pride will face each other in a rematch of the CAA Championship Finals this past fall. The month of October begins with another three-game road trip as the Phoenix heads to North Carolina (Oct. 3), Northeastern (Oct. 7) and Duke (Oct. 10). Elon travels to Chapel Hill for the first time since 2008 in his matchup against the Tar Heels. Last season, the Phoenix pulled off a 3-0 result against UNC for its first-ever victory over its intrastate rival. Elon will host CAA newcomer Campbell on Oct. 14 before traveling to Charlotte (Oct. 18) and College of Charleston (Oct. 21) for the next two games. The month and the regular season conclude with home games against Greensboro College (Oct. 25) and UNCW (October 28). The 2023 CAA Championship Tournament kicks off with the Quarterfinals on Thursday, November 2 at select campus locations. The league’s semi-final and championship games are scheduled for Sunday, November 5 and Saturday, November 11, respectively. Elon went 11-5-3 in 2022 and captured the CAA regular season championship for the first time with a 6-1-2 ledger. The Phoenix advanced to the league’s championship game for the second straight year and earned a big spot in the NCAA Tournament, its first national tournament appearance since 2015. For his efforts, Reeves was named the unanimous CAA Coach of the Year and returns 19 letter winners from last year’s selection. — ELON —

