Moeen Ali considering return to Test cricket after approaching to replace injured Jack Leach for Ashes series | Cricket news

Moeen Ali considering return to Test cricket after approaching to replace injured Jack Leach for Ashes series
Moeen Ali is considering a return to Test cricket after Jack Leach was ruled out of the Ashes with a lower back stress fracture.
Sky Sports news has been told off-spinner Moeen is considering a return to the five-day game after being sounded out by England head coach Brendon McCullum.
Other options are also being considered by the England selection panel and no decision has yet been made on who will replace Leach for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, which kicks off on Friday 16 June.
Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks are among the main contenders to replace Leach, who has established himself as England’s premier spinner under Ben Stokes’ captaincy.
Moeen retired from Test cricket in September 2021 after England’s Test series against India and that September Test was also his last first-class match.
Moeen made his Test debut in 2014 and went on to score 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29, picking up 195 wickets.
Last October, Moeen said McCullum had talked to him about a possible return to a red ball but had “closed the door” on that part of his career.
Broad: Moeen would fit in beautifully with England’s new philosophy
Moeen was not part of Stokes and McCullum’s transformation of England’s Test side, but Stuart Broad believes the 35-year-old would fit right into the attacking philosophy that now characterizes the side.
Asked about the prospect of Moeen returning, Broad had said earlier on Monday: “It’s hypothetical at the moment. I don’t know if that’s been a thing or a talking point.
“We know that Mo is a phenomenal cricketer and someone who would fit beautifully into the philosophy of Stokes and Baz. I don’t know if he is being considered by the selectors or if he would consider red-ball cricket again. But he is a tremendously good cricketer.”
Hussain: Would Moeen want to be there?
Sky Sports Cricket’s Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports News…
“Moeen is the third leading spin bowler in Test cricket for England. He has 195 Test wickets, he knows that ground [Edgbaston] very good, he is a fantastic cricketer.
“He is very experienced, and of course with all their [Australia] left-handers, Moeen Ali is a great bowler for left-handers.
“But the thing about Moeen is that in an Ashes series you have to want to be 100 per cent. It’s the biggest stage and you can’t go ‘Do I really need this? I’d give up’. Test cricket.”
“Moeen has to ask himself, when they come back to him, ‘Do I want to get back on that test match stage?’ Because if you’re not 100 percent engaged in the Ashes, Australia is coming at you hard, and that can be very, very demanding mentally.
“So if they don’t go with Moeen, look at Rehan Ahmed, five wicket on his debut, he bowled brilliantly. He’s an attacking leg-spin option who can also bat. That would be the attacking option.
“And then they have Liam Dawson. In England you also need a spinner to hold an end, and Dawson does that. And I know Rob Key is a big fan of Liam Dawson. He’s a little bit more, if you like, from a defensive option in the first innings, as Jack Leach does, and attack in the second innings.
“He’s also a very useful batsman and competitor. Liam Dawson is a hard nut. I like him. Bowling and batting in one-day cricket the way he does is mentally tough.
“There are some tough choices.
“Ahmed is a very confident young man, as we have seen in Pakistan. I would personally go for him because he is the attacking option. Trust him and try him, he has not let you down in the only test he has played.”
“The only thing is in England sometimes your spinner has to bowl defensively because when Australia goes for runs and England have to go back to Jimmy Anderson – 40 years old, Stuart Broad – 36 years old, Ben Stokes on one knee, if your spinner doesn’t have a tenacious role, those zoomers will be thrown into the ground in back-to-back Test matches.
“And that’s what Dawson brings in a little bit more, playing a tenacious role and allowing Stokes to run his sewing machines on the other side.
“Shane Warne used to say to young leg spinners and spin in general that captaincy from them is absolutely essential. The confidence you give them and the field you put them on.”
