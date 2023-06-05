Sports
USC Football Recruiting: Four-Star EDGE Kameryn Fountain Commits to Trojans Over Tennessee, South Carolina
Four-star edge rusher and top-50 overall prospect Kamery fountain announced his commitment to USC and coach Lincoln Riley on Monday. Fountain, one of the top players in the state of Georgia, chose the Trojans over several would-be SEC suitors, including Tennessee and South Carolina.
Fountain’s decision comes just after an official visit to USC – his first visit to Los Angeles. He still has planned trips to Georgia (June 9) and Tennessee (June 23), though it’s unclear if those visits will still take place.
“It was a blessing”, Fountain told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong about his decision. “It was really the way I bonded with the coach and also the academic program they talked to me about. All the majors I’m thinking about, engineering, business, real estate, they’re number 1 in that and they can really help me out with it. USC it wasn’t just football, football, football, it was outside of football, how you do it mentally, physically, emotionally.”
247Sports ranks Fountain as the No. 50 Prospect nationally and No. 6 EDGE in the Class of 2024.
“I can see USC going a long way in the years to come,” said Fountain. “They’re going to develop me into a stand-up and three-tech guy and help me work on my weaknesses.”
Securing a promise from Fountain was just part of a successful official visiting weekend for the Trojans. He is the fourth prospect in the past two days to publicly commit to USC, following four-star cornerback Dakoda Fields and a pair of three-star safety Jarvis Boatwright and offensive lineman Hayden Treter.
USC’s 2024 recruiting class now ranks #31 in the 247Sports Team Composite with a total of seven commits.
