Haddad Maia first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach Grand Slam quarters





[1/5] Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 5, 2023 Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates winning her fourth round match against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

June 5 (Reuters) – Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam when she beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5 at the French Open on Monday. Maria Bueno, who won seven singles titles at the slams, was the last Brazilian woman to reach the quarterfinals at a major in 1968, though Haddad Maia says she still can’t match the great “dancing tennis player.” “She’s a person who has inspired us for years. I think she’s a very powerful woman,” 14th seed Haddad Maia told a press conference after winning the longest women’s match at this year’s tournament. “I have a picture with her in Wimbledon. That was a lucky day. Also, I met her a few times in Sao Paulo. Unfortunately she passed away (in 2018) but we chatted a few times. “I’m very proud to represent Brazil. But I certainly don’t compare myself to her, because for me she’s on a different level, like Guga (Kuerten).” Haddad Maia was just one year old when Gustavo Kuerten won the first of his three French Open titles in 1997 and continues to inspire players like her. “He is definitely one of the people who made a difference for tennis in Brazil. We have a good relationship. One of the things he teaches everyone is to play with the heart,” she added. “He’s an inspiration to me, but as Maria Esther Bueno, I don’t compare myself to them because they’re on a different level to me.” The Brazilian recovered from a set and two breaks to win the three hour and 51 minute epic against Sorribes Tormo. “I think tennis is not a 100m race, it’s a marathon, especially my matches. The key was to fight today,” she said. “I had injuries. I also had four surgeries. So it’s not easy to come back, but I think that’s why I’m very strong when I play three, four hours. That’s why I’m also very proud of myself. . “I’m very happy to be in a quarter-final. It’s a dream. I think since I started playing tennis, me, my family and everyone on my team, I dreamed and worked really hard for this moment.” Haddad Maia will face Tunisian seventh seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, edited by Pritha Sarkar Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/sports/tennis/haddad-maia-first-brazilian-woman-55-years-reach-grand-slam-quarters-2023-06-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos