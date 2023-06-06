Czech para hockey team goes all out for young fans with disabilities





When Team Czechia won their first-ever World Para Hockey Championship medal on June 4 with a 3-2 victory over Team China to take bronze, a young superfan was present at the glass and shared in the team’s joy. Ryder Rowe is a young Moose Javian who is confined to a wheelchair due to spina bifida. His aunt Melissa works at Quality Inn & Suites, where the Czech para hockey team was staying, and she decided to ask the team to draw a hat for Ryder. “It all started when I asked them if they could autograph his hat so he would have something to remind them of,” explains Melissa Rowe. “And then they invited him to the hotel, so after practice one day they all came to meet him in the lobby and took pictures and gave him a pin, and just went to see him.” The players befriended Ryder and invited him to their next game, but Ryder had to explain that he had school and would not make the 3:00 pm start time. So the head coach of the Czech team wrote a note to Ryder’s teacher: “Dear Mrs. W, please leave it [Ryder] watch parahockey game czech vs. Italy at 2nd June from 3 p.m. Thank you, Coach of Czech Republic Team Jakub Novotny.” The note worked and Ryder made it to that game. And when he arrived, Novotny and the team had another surprise. “When he got to that game, he actually got in his place and the head coach came and handed him a fully signed jersey from the team,” said Melissa Rowe. “And since then, at every game he’s been to, they’ve all been high-fiving him on the way in and out. “And it was actually so cool yesterday when they won their bronze medal, he was up there, and in the middle of celebrating [Novotny] came running up to him and banged on the glass and gave him a high five through the glass. Novotny made several mentions of Ryder during post-match interviews throughout the tournament, pointing to him as an inspiration to the team, as well as a potential future player. “It means a lot to see someone like Ryder, someone who looks up to you and maybe one day will play para hockey,” Novotny said shortly after Ryder’s first visit to the team, before adding: “Maybe he’ll like us as much that he will come and play for us!” Melissa said Ryder has been over the moon with excitement for days. The team will keep in touch with him and it has helped him realize that being in a wheelchair doesn’t mean he can’t exercise. “There’s a sled hockey club in Regina that’s contacted him, so he’s going to start that in October,” Rowe said. “They’re just great role models, those guys, just a great group of guys, and this has been great for Ryder.”

