India fails on biggest podiums in world test cricket final against Australia
LONDON (AP) The first World Test Championship final didn’t go as expected. Or maybe.
India started as the marginal favorite against New Zealand in 2021 at neutral Southampton, unraveling under pressure on a low-scoring fast bowler field from New Zealand’s five-run attack on the fifth day.
India has reached the final and will face Australia on neutral grass at The Oval from Wednesday.
As it ranks No. 1 and has beaten Australia in their last four Test series, including two in Australia, India is entering the second final of the International Cricket Council’s World Test Championship once again as a minor favourite.
But India’s record in global tournaments has fallen short of expectations. For all its influence on world cricket finances and excessive influence in the game of Twenty20 franchise, India has not won a global event for 10 years; not since the 2013 Champions Trophy under the management of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since then, another Champions Trophy, two Cricket World Cups, four T20 World Cups and a WTC have come and gone without a triumph in India.
Coach Rahul Dravid denies that record has become baggage for India.
We don’t feel any pressure to try and win an ICC trophy, Dravid said. Of course it would be nice to do it. It would be nice to get them on the right side of the result.
The main reason they didn’t? Hitting it.
No lack of self-confidence. But that is also India’s downfall in times of crisis in global tournaments. The team is full of personalities who want to express themselves and take risks. And the charismatic Virat Kohli has often not had enough support from other senior hitters.
However, the most important questions about the lineup are not about the batter. They are concerned about whether to pick a second spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin or Axar Patel, to support Indian Premier League hero Ravindra Jadeja, and who from KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan will keep the wicket while Rishabh Pant goes on to recovering from a car accident in December. Bharat has the inside running after his performance in the home series victory against Australia in February-March.
As for Ashwin or Patel? Ashwin and Jadeja were the players of the series for India against Australia. If selectors go for four sailors then Shardul Thakur, the only Indian to score two half-centuries in the 2021 final, Umesh Yadav and the inexperienced Jaydev Unadkat are in the mix.
India suffered playing three sailors in the 2021 final even after rain washed out the scheduled first day. But no rain is forecast this week; there has been no rain in London for three weeks. The track is dry and springy. Whether it will break up is a mystery. The Oval has never held a test in June in 143 years.
No doubt the Oval crowd will sound more like Mumbai than Melbourne this week, but Australia’s confidence is getting a boost from the test not taking place in India.
Australia have cleared one doubt by ruling out injury-prone pace bowler Josh Hazlewood to ensure he is fit for the Ashes series which begins next week.
Scott Boland, on his first UK tour, is expected to be the third sailor after Captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
Fourth will be all-rounder Cameron Green, who went deepest in the IPL of the four Australians in the squad. Green scored his first Test hundred in March in Ahmedabad, and while his preparation for this final has been tough for Twenty20s, he expects to benefit from the first-class intensity of the IPL.
Opener David Warner has just a hundred in Test cricket as of January 2020, but he’s hoping to beat a poor recent record in England to play a farewell Test in January at his Sydney hometown. Australian coach Andrew McDonald backed Warner to prove him right: we think he still has a few good games left in him.
If the final is tied or tied, the winner’s title, prize money, and mace will be shared. Monday is a reserve day in case of rain.
