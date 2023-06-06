WatchOS 10 for Apple Watch: Cyclists, hikers, golfers and tennis players will love the latest watch upgrade





Monday’s WWDC 2023 keynote introduced the latest Apple Watch software update, WatchOS 10. The update brings improvements to many of the watch’s favorite features, including its fitness capabilities. You can track daily movement in a more detailed and seamless way using the Activity app on your Apple Watch and the Fitness app on your iPhone. Cyclists will find the update particularly useful as it can detect falls, e-bike calorimetry, exercise reminders, and the speed, cadence, and power zones of their workout. Runners already have access to the power zones feature, which reads your heart rate during a workout. The power meter has the ability to measure your Functional Threshold Power, or the highest level of intensity a cyclist can sustain for an hour. Using this data, the Apple Watch calculates your personal Power Zones, telling you which zone you’re currently in and how much time you’ve spent in it. This can be a useful feature for triathletes and cyclists who train for competitions and want an effective way to measure and improve their performance. Plus, cycling workouts automatically show up as live activity on your iPhone, turning it into its own screen. This makes it easy to mount on your bike and view more advanced stats such as altitude, race route and heart rate zones while keeping your hands free. If you have indoor or outdoor cycling accessories, such as power meters, cadence sensors, or speed sensors that support Bluetooth, you can connect with WatchOS 10. This puts more data at your fingertips, such as bike power, cadence, power zones and more. Other athletes who can enjoy the new WatchOS 10 update are golfers and tennis players. The software includes motion sensors on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra that can measure changes in speed and acceleration when you swing a tennis racket or golf club. If you are a tennis player, the motion sensor can also read the pronation of your wrist. The software can be synced with coaching apps like Training Peaks to create custom workouts and a more integrated experience. Walking is made safer and easier with the Apple WatchOS 10 software update. Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET Walkers will also have some safety and navigation benefits via the WatchOS 10 update. The Compass app includes a feature that estimates the last location you were with mobile reception in case you find yourself in an emergency. For those who want to take a hike or prepare routes, the software update includes a detailed elevation view using altimeter information. US users will have an additional feature through Apple Maps which will make walking easier as the app will have a new topographical map covering everything from elevation details and points of interest to different levels of difficulty, lengths and types. WatchOS 10 will be available this fall with compatible watches such as the Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/watchos-10-for-apple-watch-cyclists-hikers-golfers-and-tennis-players-will-love-the-newest-watch-upgrade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos