Natalie Darwitz is leaving her post as an assistant coach for women’s hockey at the Gophers





Natalie Darwitz, the legendary Minnesota hockey player who was promoted to assistant head coach of the Gophers women’s team in January, is no longer in the program, head coach Brad Frost confirmed Monday night. “Natalie is no longer part of our coaching staff,” said Frost. “She is a great alum and ambassador for women’s hockey. We appreciate everything she has done for our program, both as a player and as a coach.” Frost did not comment on the situation and Darwitz was not immediately available for comment. She is no longer listed with the team’s coaches on the Gophers website. There were indications within the program that Frost and Darwitz had philosophical differences. Darwitz was with the Gophers in her second stint as an assistant coach since the 2021-22 season following a successful run at Division III Hamline that saw her lead the Pipers to an NCAA second-place finish and another Frozen Four appearance. With Darwitz, 39, as Frost’s top assist, the Gophers went 30-6-3 in 2022-23, won the WCHA Tournament and reached the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four semifinals in Duluth, where they went 3-3 in overtime. 2 fell to eventual national champion Wisconsin. In 2021-22, Darwitz helped the Gophers to the WCHA regular season title before losing 2-1 to Minnesota Duluth in an NCAA regional final at Ridder Arena. The former Eagan High School star’s first run as Gophers assistant coach was from 2008 to 2011. As a player, Darwitz helped win the Gophers NCAA Championships in 2004 and ’05, earning the 2005 Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player award. Allen national women’s player of the year. The three-time All-America honors ranks third in program history in points (246), first in points per game (2.48), sixth in goals (102), second in assists (144), and first in assists per game (1.45). Darwitz was also a standout for Team USA, earning two Olympic silver medals and one bronze medal, along with three world championship gold medals. Frost has led the Gophers to 10 Frozen Four appearances and four NCAA championships, the last of which came in 2016. He was awarded a three-year contract extension in October 2021, and the 2023-24 season is still on the deal.

