haddad maia: Haddad Maia ‘inspired’ by Bueno, Kuerten in French Open epic

Beatriz Haddad Maia said she was inspired by Brazilian legends Maria Bueno and Gustavo Kuerten as she triumphed in the third-longest French Open women’s match on Monday.

Haddad Maia fought from a set and 3-0 down to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo to reach a first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 27-year-old Brazilian southpaw came through 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-5 against her 132nd seeded Spanish opponent on Court Suzanne Lenglen after three hours and 51 minutes.

The match was just 16 minutes short of the record four hours and seven minutes it took Virginie Buisson to defeat French compatriot Noelle van Lottum in the first round at Roland Garros in 1995.

Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian woman in a Slam quarterfinal since seven-time grand winner Bueno in 1968, taking on world number seven Ons Jabeur of Tunisia for a spot in the semifinals.

Bueno, who died in 2018 at the age of 78, also reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and the semifinals of the US Open that year. “She is a person who has inspired us for many years. She was also a very powerful woman,” said Haddad Maia. Three-time French Open men’s champion Kuerten was also on her mind on Monday, even though she was only one when he won his first title in Paris in 1997.

“I met him a few times. I got the energy. I understood that everything comes from the heart,” said Haddad Maia.

“I think one of the things he teaches everyone is to play with the heart. Yes, he is an inspiration to me.”

However, she added, “But I don’t compare myself to them because to me they are another level.”

Haddad Maia, ranked 14, finally claimed fourth match point victory in Monday’s marathon.

“I’m very happy and very proud that I didn’t give up and I think that’s why I deserved this win,” she said.

“The key was to play all the points, regardless of the score.

“I thought if I was nervous my opponent would be too. And Novak Djokovic says he is nervous sometimes. If he is, who am I not to be?”

Haddad Maia had already saved a match point in her last 32 wins over Ekaterina Alexandrova, becoming the first Brazilian woman to reach the fourth round in Paris since 1979.

Sorribes Tormo, 26, had made it to the last 16 after the fourth seed and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdrew from their third round due to illness.

She looked the freshest of the two on Monday as she took the first set and had a double break up in the second before Haddad Maia rallied.

The Brazilian swept the next six games to tie the score, breaking in the decider’s opening game.

Sorribes Tormo broke back immediately, but was unable to capitalize as Haddad Maia regained the advantage in the fifth game.

In an exciting final phase, Sorribes Tormo saved three match points in the ninth game and broke the serve to 5-5.

But Haddad Maia snapped right back and kept her nerve this time.

She is no stranger to energy-consuming duels.

Last month in Rome, Haddad Maia lost a three-hour, 41-minute quarterfinal to Anhelina Kalinina in what is now the second-longest women’s match of 2023.