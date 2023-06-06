Say and Ruff named CSC Academic All-District





CHENY, Wash. Student-Athletes from Eastern Washington Bobby Say And Hally Ruff were each selected for the 2022-23 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country Teams selected by College Sports Communicators and announced late last week. The awards recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined achievements in track and field competition and in the classroom. Stel, a senior from Maple Valley, Washington, had a final year to remember, winning the triple jump at the 2023 Big Sky Indoor Championships before finishing 2nd outdoors. He qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships West Regional in Sacramento and finished 6th, making him just the 3rd Eagle male track and field student-athlete to achieve nationality since 2010. Say earned a 4.0 GPA as a business major and is in the top ten on EWU All-Time Outdoor Performance list in both the triple (4th) and long jumps (6th). Nationals in Austin, Texas start this week and Say will compete on Friday night. A graduate student from Walla Walla, Washington, Ruff also had an outstanding year in the pole vault, finishing 3rd in a conference indoor and 1st outdoor, qualifying for the Sacramento regional competitions. Ruff earned a GPA of 3.85 while also studying business administration. Her mark of 4.13 meters (13′ 6.25″) ranks 5th in Eastern history outdoors. The CSC Academic All-America program individually recognizes track & field/cross country honorees in four divisions—NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third team Academic All-America honors will be announced on June 28 (women) and June 29 (men). The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America programs are financially supported in part by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC in handling the reward aspects for the Divisions II and III Academic All-America programs from 2022- 23. The NAIA CSC Academic All-America program is financially supported in part through the NAIA governance structure.

