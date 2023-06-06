College Football Hall of Fame voting is stacked, but eligibility rules need to be adjusted

RJ Young FOX Sports National College football analyst

More than 200 people have been nominated and received a spot on the ballot for selection to the 2024 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Among them are all-time great players such as Mike Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Peter Warrick. You can also scan the list and find coaches like Larry Coker, Frank Solich, Tommy Tuberville, and Mark Dantonio.

Mike Leach belongs in that group. But you won’t see him on the ballot for at least three years, and even then he still might not be there.

Despite being one of the most intelligent and entertaining coaches in the sport, with a winning percentage that qualifies bowl games, Leach is not eligible to be nominated for the Hall under current rules.

But the National Football Foundation, which oversees the venue, is looking at the rules, particularly the ones that could prevent Leach from coming to the ballot in the first place.

“There are meetings coming up and the issue of Mike Leach will be discussed,” an NFF administrator tells FOX Sports.

With the passing of the former head coach of Mississippi State, Washington State and Texas Tech in December, I learned that he would not be eligible for the Hall of Fame under the NFF’s coach selection rule.

The NFF considers coaches eligible to join the hall “three full seasons after retirement or immediately after retirement, provided they are at least 70 years old. Active coaches are eligible at age 75. He must been a head football coach for at least 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.”

Leach was head coach for 23 years.

Leach was 61 years old when he passed away last December.

Leach won 59.6% of his games four tenths of the threshold for consideration.

The ballot includes 179 players and 41 coaches across all divisions of the sport, who will be eligible for induction from the more than 12,000 members of the National Football Foundation. It’s a star-studded group led by former Virginia Tech quarterback and Pittsburgh wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

The criteria for selection as a player according to the NFF:

First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition from a selector recognized by the NCAA and used to form its consensus All-America teams.

“A player is eligible for consideration by the Foundation Honors Courts 10 full seasons after playing his senior year of intercollegiate football.

“While each nominee’s college football performance is paramount, his post-football civilian record is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, by bringing forward the ideals of football in his relationships with his community Consideration may also be given for academic awards and whether the candidate has a college degree.

“Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2024 ballot, the player must have played their last year in 1974 or after. In addition, players who play professionally and coaches must who coach at a professional level are not eligible until after they retire.”

Nominations can only be made by coaches, athletic directors, or athletic communications directors at an applicant’s school. Votes must be in by June 30.

After counting the votes, the NFF’s Honors Court, presided over by former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin, will “deliberate and select the class.”

More than 5.6 million people have practiced the sport in more than 153 years, according to the NFF, but only 1,074 have been selected for the hall. The main reason for this is that the Hall’s roster rules state that a player must have been selected as a First Team All-American.

When this rule fell short, I wrote about it on behalf of former Toledo quarterback Chuck Ealey in 2021. Undefeated in three years at Toledo, Ealey was named a First Team All-American by Football News in 1971, but Football News was not a selector who recognized the NFF, and he was running out of time.

The FBS and the NFF’s Divisional Veterans Committee, which has the authority to consider players past the 50-year threshold, reviewed Ealey’s rsum and voted him into the room. He was selected for the Hall in 2022.

“The Hall’s requirement to be a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who even qualify,” NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a press release. “Being in the current elite group means that an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game.”

But such an elite group doesn’t always encompass the scope of a player’s or coach’s achievements, nor what they mean to those who matter most to the fans.

I count myself among them. I care about how the story of this sport is told, and whoever selects the Hall is representative of that story. The criteria could require the AP, AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News and Walter Camp All-America teams to act as gatekeepers, but it’s far from perfect.

Take Trevor Lawrence, for example. He was the first quarterback to lead his team to a 15-0 season, and was the first true freshman quarterback since Jamelle Holieway to lead his team to a national championship.

But if the Football Writers Association of America, of which I am a member, had not selected the Clemson quarterback to the first team, he would not have been eligible for nomination to the Hall when his time comes.

If you make a stinky face like a toddler refusing to eat her carrots, you’ll get the idea: That wouldn’t be right.

And while it can be resolved by the failsafe veterans committee, it should never come down to that. A player of Lawrence’s caliber should not be at the mercy of an NCAA designated selector who knew damn well that Mac Jones was the best quarterback in the sport in 2020, Joe Burrow in 2019, and Kyler Murray in 2018.

Turns out there’s more to the sport than who made an All-American First Team as designated by the NCAA. And a head coach’s impact has more to do with his win rate when he retires or passes away. Turns out there’s more to it than who won what, as any footballer or coach will tell you.

All I ask is that you do as you say and change the rules to reflect the soul of the game.

The following is the list of players who are on the ballot for the first time.

