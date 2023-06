Swiatek reaches quarterfinals Roland-Garros – Tennis Majors

Iga Swiatek, number 1 in the world, made quick work of opponents at Roland-Garros in 2023. She came off the field particularly quickly on Monday, when Lesia Tsurenko retired 5-1 in the first set of this fourth-round match. . Tsurenko ended Swiatek’s consecutive win streak at 23 by breaking for 1-4, but after the Ukrainian lost the next game she quickly called it. She seemed to be having trouble breathing and may have also felt dizzy, based on the trainer’s and doctor’s visits. “I should probably just say I have something like Rybakina had, a virus or whatever it is. My body couldn’t handle it. I did everything I could to make it, but unfortunately doing normal things and playing tennis is another thing. So it was tough for me.” said Tsurenko in the press conference. “Yesterday I couldn’t train, and today I had a hard time – it was hard for me to warm up, but I was hoping to, you know, just start the game and maybe I’d feel a little better. But unfortunately it got worse so I had to stop because it wasn’t the way I wanted to be on the court and definitely didn’t want to play tennis. Swiatek will face American Coco Gauff, the number six in the series, in the quarterfinals for a rematch of last year’s championship game. Prior to her win, Iga Swiatek defeated Spaniard Cristina Bucsa (6-4, 6-0), American Claire Liu (6-4, 6-0) and China’s Xinyu Wang (6-0, 6-0). It was still a productive tournament for Tsurenko, who defeated Czech No. 13 seed Barbora Krejcikova (6-2, 6-4), American Lauren Davis (6-3, 1-0 ret.) and Canada’s Bianca Andreescu (6-1, 6-1). Roland-Garros other last 16 results: Coco Gauff defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova: 7-5, 6-2

Our Jabeur (7) defeated Bernarda Pera: 6-3, 6-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia (14) defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo: 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5

Aryna Sabalenka (2) defeated Sloane Stephens: 7-6 (5), 6-4

Elina Svitolina defeated Daria Kasatkina (9): 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Karolina Muchova defeated Elina Avanesyan (LL): 6-4, 6-3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Elise Mertens (28): 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3

