UAE: Football grounds, mall cricket pitches keep sports cool during summer – News
Shopping centers report occupancy rates of up to 80 percent in indoor facilities during weekends
As every business diversifies these days, so do malls in the UAE. They are not only a shopping destination but also provide health services and late sports facilities.
Not only are these sports facilities popular in the summer when most activities are restricted to indoors, they are very popular with sports enthusiasts all year round.
Currently, Safeer Mall in Sharjah, Naeem Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi and Zabeel Sports District in Dubai Mall are some of the facilities where sports enthusiasts can enjoy their favorite games. These malls offer a variety of sports such as cricket, tennis, paddle tennis and table tennis.
Mall owners claim they are renting spaces for sporting activities not because they can’t rent them out to brands, but to provide diverse offerings and meet demand amid changing consumer behavior in the country.
The residents of the UAE are increasingly turning to indoor facilities due to the proximity of facilities to their homes, play regularly without worrying about the weather conditions and can play with relatives and friends
Malls are increasingly introducing different jobs for the sport for various reasons. First, it helps to increase sales by attracting more visitors to the mall. Sports facilities provide an additional entertainment option, encouraging people to spend more time and money in the mall. Secondly, it helps to increase the number of visitors as people interested in the sport are more likely to visit the mall if it offers such facilities. Finally, the introduction of sports facilities adds diversity to the tenant mix, making the mall more attractive to a wider range of customers, said Purushotam Tejwani, leasing manager, Safeer Mall.
The Sharjah-based shopping center featuring a variety of indoor sports games including badminton, basketball, volleyball, cricket, football, table tennis, karate and gymnastics.
Mohammed Naeem, general manager of the Al Naeem Group, said that like any other business, shopping malls are also constantly being upgraded to meet the changing needs and demands of the customers.
Today, people are looking for a multifunctional environment that offers extensive leisure activities as well as other services, such as office, residential and cultural facilities, and shopping centers are evolving accordingly. An ideal mall of the future will be a destination that meets the functional requirements of people’s lives and their need to be social, Naeem said.
He added that malls will need to be revamped and upgraded to become a thriving community where people will live, work, play and eat.
People who visit malls are looking for more than just a few stores to shop at. They are looking for a 360-degree experience that meets their different social needs. In addition, the strategic location of shopping malls in the city makes it easy for people residing in neighboring areas to visit them. Fitness and sports facilities are in high demand and if it is available in a shopping mall nearby, it will be more convenient for people.
Mohammed Naeem added that indoor sports facilities are rented out to meet the demand for such activities.
It is said that there are only two kinds of futures: the one you inherit and the one you design. Whereas last century’s mall and mall tenants used technology in purely logistical and transactional ways, this century’s entrepreneurs will leverage technologies that allow them to interact with consumers armed with their own shopping technologies, he said.
More occupancy during the summer
The average occupancy of the sports facilities in Safeer Mall is 25,000 per month, which indicates how many people use the facilities within a month.
Tejwani explained that indoor sports facilities are popular not only in summer, but all year round. However, the occupancy rate may be slightly higher during the summer months because people are more inclined to exercise indoors to escape the heat or during school holidays.
Ras Al Khaimah-based Al Naeem Mall sees 30 to 50 percent occupancy during normal days and up to 80 percent on weekends.
Mohammed Naeem said indoor sports facilities thrive in summer and people prefer a convenient location all year round.
It is easier for them to visit a conveniently located mall that offers their favorite sport as compared to a distant club. In addition, indoor sports facilities solve all the problems and limitations inherent in outdoor courts. They allow people to play regularly without having to worry about the current weather conditions and save the facility owners a lot of money on maintenance and upkeep.”
“The safety and comfort of the complexes and the superior playing conditions they provide attract athletes of all ages and walks of life, so the facilities are always busy and prosperous. Games and practices are never canceled due to the weather, allowing the entrepreneurs can make a profit at a time when outdoor facilities can’t, he said.
