LSU advances to 16th Super Regional with 13-7 victory over Oregon State – LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. LSU hit 19 hits, including four home runs, on Monday as the No. 5 national seed Tigers recorded a 13-7 victory over Oregon State in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional championship game at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU won its 26th regional title in program history since 1986 and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round for the 16th time.

The Tigers improved to 46–15 on the year and Oregon State finished the season 41–20.

Due to several games underway around the country, the Tigers are awaiting the results of those games before an opponent, dates and times for this weekend’s super-regional round in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

LSU plays host to Indiana or Kentucky at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, beginning Friday or Saturday.

I’m really proud of the team and I think it was a great week, said LSU coach Jay Johnson. The preparation by the players and staff was elite. And then the performance on the pitch by the players on all sides of the ball was superb.

Great work from our pitching staff for the three games. Really proud of today’s guys for executing what we laid out for them. Defensively, I thought we had a great weekend. We had one mistake today, but I think it was for the tournament.

LSU lefthander Griffin Herring (4-2) earned the win after entering the game in the sixth inning. Herring fired 3.0 innings while giving up two runs on three hits and striking out four.

OSU starter Rhett Larson (3-3) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on four hits in 3.2 innings pitched.

During the first three innings, both starting pitchers handcuffed their respective batters. LSU southpaw Riley Cooper threw three hitless and scoreless innings before the Tigers claimed the lead in the top of the fourth inning with four runs.

The rally began with consecutive singles by catcher Hayden Travinski and designated hitter Cade Beloso. Second baseman Gavin Dugas and right fielder Brayden Jobert were each hit by pitches, and Jobert’s hit-by-pitch accounted for the first run of the game. With the bases loaded, shortstop Jordan Thompson lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 2-0.

LSU added two more to its total, thanks to a triple by left fielder Josh Pearson.

Oregon State’s Gavin Turley cut the Tigers’ lead in half with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, Travinski and Beloso hit back-to-back homers for the second game in a row. Travinski launched his 10th of the season and Beloso launched his 13th dinger of the year. The Tigers led 6-2 after five innings.

LSU scored a single in the sixth inning on a homer by centerfielder Dylan Crews, his 17th dinger of the season.

Oregon State narrowed the gap to 7-4 in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run homer by right fielder Brady Kasper, his 12th of the season.

However, LSU went for five runs in the top of the seventh when Dugas hit a solo homer, third baseman Tommy White delivered a two-run single, Crews scored on a wild pitch and Travinski lined out with a single.

The Tigers added one in the ninth on an RBI double by first baseman Tre Morgan, and the Beavers scored three in the bottom of the ninth, including an inside-the-park home run by Turley, his second homer of the game and his 14th. of the season.

After Turley’s homer in the ninth inning, LSU reliever Gavin Guidry retired the last two Oregon State batters in a row, including a strikeout by Kasper to end the game.

Offensively we put in very, very strong performances all weekend, Johnson said. I think it shows the capabilities of this team, and I’m really proud of them. We are going to reset, put together another great week and prepare for the weekend ahead.

2023 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team

Position Player School Pitcher Paul Skenes** LSU Pitcher Thatcher Hurd LSU Catcher Hayden Travinski** Oregon state First base Garrett Forrester Oregon state Second base Travis Bazzana LSU Short stop Jordan Thompson Oregon state Third base Mike Kane Oregon state Outfield Dylan Crews** LSU Outfield Gavin Turley** Oregon state Outfield Josh Pearson LSU Designated batter Cade Beloso LSU Most Outstanding Player Dylan Crews LSU

** Indicates unanimous selection