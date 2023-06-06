Todd Lyght Selected for Vote in College Football Hall of Fame – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website





The National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Football Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Irish All-American and national champion defensive back Todd Lyght was one of 78 players and nine coaches selected as options for selection in the College Football Hall of Fame. Lyght holds a unique honor in Notre Dame football history as he is the only former Irish player to start on a national championship team, earn unanimous All-America honors, be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, start on a Super Bowl winning team and earn NFL All-Pro honors. Recruited as a wide receiver, Lyght quickly moved to defensive back at Notre Dame and spent his 1987 development year in practice against future Heisman Trophy winner flanker and College Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown. He logged more time as a freshman in 87 than any other member of his incoming class and would eventually develop into a three-year starter and two-time consensus All-American. Lyght finished his career with 161 career tackles (leading the team in stops during the 1989 Fiesta Bowl against West Virginia, where the Irish claimed the 1988 national championship), 20.5 passes broken and 11 interceptions. Born in Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, Flint, Michigan, Lyght was a first-round draft pick and the fifth overall selection by the St. Louis Rams in 1991. He played 12 years in the NFL for St. Louis and Detroit, intercepting 37 passes in his career and earned All-Pro honors in 1999. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams on January 30, 2000, blocking a field goal attempt in the seven-point win over Tennessee. Lyght returned to his alma mater as the Pat and Jane Eilers Family Defensive Backs Coach from 2015-19, helping the Irish reach the semifinals of the 2018 College Football Playoff and playing a key role in the development of current NFL players Drue Tranquill and Julian Love. Lyght founded the Todd W. Lyght Scholarship at the University of Notre Dame and created a series of scholarships at Luke Powers Catholic School in Flint, Michigan, as well as St. Marys Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. The ballot was emailed today to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers, whose votes will be tabulated and presented to the NFFs Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class. The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future. The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inaugurated at the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner presented by Las Vegas on December 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://und.com/todd-lyght-selected-for-college-football-hall-of-fame-ballot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos