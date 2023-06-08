Fantasy Football Rankings 2023: Sleepers, Pimples, Fails by Acclaimed Model Calling Samuels Bad Year

Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs each had their moments in the Packers’ offense last season, but with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb joining Aaron Rodgers on the Jets, where should you consider them as you prepare for the Fantasy Football season? design for 2023? The Packers will have Jordan Love at quarterback this season instead of Rodgers, leaving plenty of questions as you build your Fantasy Football rankings for 2023. From Week 6 to the end of the season, Watson was eighth among all receivers in red zone goals (11) and he only had 11 starts in his rookie year. Could he be one of the biggest fantasy football arrests of 2023?

In drafts, you have to focus on the best 2023 Fantasy football busts and 2023 Fantasy football escapes while avoiding the biggest 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before determining your fantasy football design strategy for 2023, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets of the time-tested computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was dramatically overvalued. Samuel averaged the sixth receiver to come off the board, but the model placed him outside the top 10. The result: Samuel continued a season in which he had 1,770 yards of scrimmage and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy football tips, identifying AJ Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and achieving Jonathan Taylor’s huge season in 2021. Moreover, it has been called past Fantasy football sleepers such as Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players had a chance to win the national title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big ranking difference. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.

Now SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.Head over to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy Football Limbs

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. This will be Watson’s first full season for the Browns after being limited to six games last year while serving an 11-game suspension. The 27-year-old quarterback completed 58.2% of his passes last season for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Watson was coming off a career year in 2020 prior to his suspension. He completed 70.2% of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions for the Texans. Watson posted career highs in completion percentage, yards and touchdowns and finished with the fifth most Fantasy football points. Watson is in the top five Fantasy scoring for quarterbacks in his first three full seasons as a starter. With a full and normal off-season in Cleveland, SportsLine’s model has identified him as an underrated player in upcoming drafts.See more Fantasy Football Limbs 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy Football Breakaways

The model also projects Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as one of the top Fantasy football escapees in 2023. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was the first running back and skill position player selected this year. Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns as he averaged 6.1 yards per attempt at Texas last year with 19 receptions for 314 yards and two scores.

Robinson will star in a Falcons backfield that includes Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. The two rushed together for 1,730 yards and 4.9 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns. Robinson has great playing potential every time he touches football, becoming only the fifth running back since 2015 to be selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. The final four had strong rookie years as leading running backs and averaged 1,664.5 yards from scrimmage. There are plenty of reasons to expect the same from Robinson as one of the top Fantasy football rookies of 2023.See more Fantasy Football Escapes 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football arrests

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney as one of his 2023 Fantasy football busts. The departure of curators JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman should open up opportunities for others on the Kansas City offense, but there is no real WR1 on the roster right now. During his first two seasons in the NFL, Toney has struggled through injuries, but at this point he has not proven to be a high-end perimeter receiver like other top players at the position.

Toney was primarily a gadget player on the Chiefs offense last season, and Andy Reid is more likely to look for specialized opportunities for Toney than recast him as an all-time player. In addition to Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team has yet to sort out the pecking order between Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson and rookie Rashee Rice. The model projects players drafted after Toney, such as Diontae Johnson, Michael Pittman, and Allen Lazard, are all better Fantasy options than Toney this season.See more Fantasy Football Arrests 2023 here.

How To Find Proven 2023 Fantasy Football Soccer Rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise quarterback that you wouldn’t even think about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy Football Drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option for stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings for each player on SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, pimples and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Head over to SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football 2023 cheat sheets for every position, all from the model Deebo Samuel nailed as a bust last yearAnd invent.