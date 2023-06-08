Local tennis club celebrates 50th anniversary

The lobby of the Bellingham Training & Tennis Club filled with voices and laughter on a sunny afternoon in mid-May as sweaty club members socialized after the game. Two young boys were playing a game of chess, tennis rackets at their sides, waiting for their lesson.

This is what makes me happy, said club owner Doug Robertson, who takes pride in running a tennis club that offers a sense of community to its members.

Doug and his wife, Robin Robertson, have owned the club for 23 years and purchased it in 2000. First opened in 1973, the club has long been a fixture in the city’s tennis community. This year it is 50 years old.

Owner Doug Robertson returns a tennis ball on the indoor courts of Bellingham Training & Tennis Club in Fairhaven on May 18. (Hailey Hoffman/Cascadia Daily News)

A lifelong tennis player, Doug was a club member for many years before becoming the owner. In the late 1990s, he heard talk of the original owners’ plan to sell to the highest bidder. He realized this was his chance to preserve the city’s only indoor tennis courts and keep the community alive.

In the decades since, the two have turned what was once a collapsing tennis club into what it is today: a bustling hub for players and fitness enthusiasts alike, with around 750 members.

Employee Megan Norris trains in the training center. (Hailey Hoffman/Cascadia Daily News)

The club’s path to success has not always been easy.

Robin has been both general manager and owner since the club’s inception and said it took about five years for him to even start turning a profit.

The aging building has also required several renovations over the years to bring it to its current glory. The first of these was the installation of two additional courts shortly after the Robertsons took ownership.

Now it is a full-fledged fitness and training facility. With five indoor courts, two gyms, fitness classes and even saunas in the changing rooms, the club has something for everyone.

Certified tennis professionals conduct clinics for players of all ages, whether picking up a racket for the first time or an old player looking to perfect their technique.

Lead tennis pro Cooper Anderson, left, instructs Robert Crider during a lesson. (Hailey Hoffman/Cascadia Daily News)

The club is more than just a place to play tennis, Robin said it is a community center, which is why the club has been around for so long.

It’s all about developing relationships and community, Robin said. When people don’t show up, we basically call and say I haven’t seen you in a while, are you okay?

Justin Melland, a club member for just under a year, first joined the club because of the fantastic facilities, he said, but was pleasantly surprised by the connections he made as a result.

It’s a pretty welcoming, positive environment; every time you go in, there’s always someone smiling and saying hello to you, Melland said. It’s just a mood lift.

The club is home to many longtime members, more than 45 have been with the club longer than the Robertsons have been owners, Doug said.

Members of multiple generations are also not uncommon. Club member Sarah Kaiser fondly recalls a childhood spent at the club, accompanying her parents playing tennis in the early days of the club’s existence. Kaiser’s parents, Bob and Wendy Warner, first joined the club in 1974, a year after it opened.

To this day, the Warners are still regular tennis players, playing a game against Kaiser and her husband every weekend.

My mother [is] much better than me, said Kaiser. [My parents] have been really maintained and very healthy all their lives.

Kaiser’s teenage children are also members and play varsity tennis at Sehome High School.

I can’t think of any other sport where a child, a parent and a grandparent all play the sport together, Robin said. Seeing generations on the field is one of the happiest things for me.