Sports
» Union women’s hockey senior King will return for one more season
SCHENECTADY Emily King wasn’t sure about her future with the Union College women’s hockey team when the senior forward and team captain spoke at a media opening ahead of the Netherlands women’s final two games of the season in February.
King had one year left in eligibility due to the lost 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Union does not offer graduate programs, so the chances of being able to play in economics seemed slim.
When asked about her plans for the future, King said, Life is short. And I don’t know, I haven’t decided yet.
King’s future is now set, and for that she has taken a minor in English.
In the academic year 2023-2024, King will study English in addition to economics, which means that she can play her last season for the Dutch women.
It is exciting for King to be able to play another season with her teammates.
I didn’t want to leave yet, King said during a telephone interview on Monday. I love the culture I’ve built over the past four years. I wanted to grow up longer, I guess. But it’s also just been a great four years and I’m really happy to be part of the team we’ve built so far. I think we have more in us for next year.
I want to be part of it… I can be an influential part of that. I’m just excited to get the chance to come back.
Union head coach Josh Sciba is happy that King will play another year.
We’ve always wanted it to happen, Sciba said. I think we absolutely wanted Kinger to come back for another year. It kind of went in waves. We had to fix some things on our part. We had to figure out how to do it academically and make it possible for her to come back.
I think we’re really, really lucky. We are lucky to have our captain back for another year, which is great for our team. The fact that she’s excited to be with her teammates and be with the same team for another year is really positive for us.
With King leading the way, the Dutch women had their best season since becoming a Division I program in 2003-04, posting an 11-22-1 record. They reached the 10th win after a 6-1 victory over Saint Michaels at 6-1. At that time, the Dutch women were 10-9-1.
But then they went into a slump and went 1-13-0. The Dutch women finished 11th in ECAC Hockey with a 4-17-1 record for 12.5 points. They missed the ECACH tournament in the final season, where eight of the 12 teams made it to the postseason. From this season, all 12 teams will make it to the tournament.
Just because the Dutch women are guaranteed to play in a postseason game for the first time in the program’s history doesn’t mean they’ll relax during the season.
We already started talking about this year, King said. We’re going to do these little milestone checks. I think we’re going to do it like a puck [collection]. Put it on a shelf of awards, because we keep hitting these little goals. I think if we stay on track with what our plan is, we’ll put ourselves in a really good position for the playoffs.
Even though it’s an automatic bid, we still have that fire. We don’t want to just settle for that last place. We want to be the top team. I think we can, I know we can. I think we have the right people. I think only with the mindset and the passion we all have for the game. We don’t want to be last, we want to win every game.
Please contact Ken Schott via email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschots.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Get access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: College Sports, Schenectady, Sports, Union College
|
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2023/06/07/union-womens-hockey-senior-king-coming-back-for-one-more-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mumbaikar (2023) – Bollywood Movie Mp4 Mkv Download
- » Union women’s hockey senior King will return for one more season
- Angelina Jolie and Chlo seamlessly integrate sustainability into their fashion collaboration
- Security expert tweet forces major changes to Google’s email authentication
- Strathclyde rises in UK university rankings
- PM Modi to address American Indians in Washington on June 23: Community leader
- Casino heist team arrested in North Hollywood guard murder – NBC Los Angeles
- Stock market today: Asian stocks slide after Wall Street tech selloff
- How India can become a hotbed of EV innovation, ET Auto
- More than 250 rental homes are under development in Vancouver
- How Chris Christie and Donald Trump’s friendship blossomed, then soured
- New PowerDrop malware targeting US aerospace industry