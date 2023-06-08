SCHENECTADY Emily King wasn’t sure about her future with the Union College women’s hockey team when the senior forward and team captain spoke at a media opening ahead of the Netherlands women’s final two games of the season in February.

King had one year left in eligibility due to the lost 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Union does not offer graduate programs, so the chances of being able to play in economics seemed slim.

When asked about her plans for the future, King said, Life is short. And I don’t know, I haven’t decided yet.

King’s future is now set, and for that she has taken a minor in English.

In the academic year 2023-2024, King will study English in addition to economics, which means that she can play her last season for the Dutch women.

It is exciting for King to be able to play another season with her teammates.

I didn’t want to leave yet, King said during a telephone interview on Monday. I love the culture I’ve built over the past four years. I wanted to grow up longer, I guess. But it’s also just been a great four years and I’m really happy to be part of the team we’ve built so far. I think we have more in us for next year.

I want to be part of it… I can be an influential part of that. I’m just excited to get the chance to come back.

Union head coach Josh Sciba is happy that King will play another year.

We’ve always wanted it to happen, Sciba said. I think we absolutely wanted Kinger to come back for another year. It kind of went in waves. We had to fix some things on our part. We had to figure out how to do it academically and make it possible for her to come back.

I think we’re really, really lucky. We are lucky to have our captain back for another year, which is great for our team. The fact that she’s excited to be with her teammates and be with the same team for another year is really positive for us.

With King leading the way, the Dutch women had their best season since becoming a Division I program in 2003-04, posting an 11-22-1 record. They reached the 10th win after a 6-1 victory over Saint Michaels at 6-1. At that time, the Dutch women were 10-9-1.

But then they went into a slump and went 1-13-0. The Dutch women finished 11th in ECAC Hockey with a 4-17-1 record for 12.5 points. They missed the ECACH tournament in the final season, where eight of the 12 teams made it to the postseason. From this season, all 12 teams will make it to the tournament.

Just because the Dutch women are guaranteed to play in a postseason game for the first time in the program’s history doesn’t mean they’ll relax during the season.

We already started talking about this year, King said. We’re going to do these little milestone checks. I think we’re going to do it like a puck [collection]. Put it on a shelf of awards, because we keep hitting these little goals. I think if we stay on track with what our plan is, we’ll put ourselves in a really good position for the playoffs.

Even though it’s an automatic bid, we still have that fire. We don’t want to just settle for that last place. We want to be the top team. I think we can, I know we can. I think we have the right people. I think only with the mindset and the passion we all have for the game. We don’t want to be last, we want to win every game.

