French Open 2023: Ruud blasts past Rune again, meets Zverev in semifinal





Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after defeating Denmark’s Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Wednesday in Paris. | Photo credit: Getty Images Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after defeating Denmark’s Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Wednesday in Paris. | Photo credit: Getty Images

As the fourth seed, Casper Ruud battled past 20-year-old Holger Rune 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 for the second consecutive year on Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the French Open. The pair met on the same stage in an ill-tempered match in 2022, with Norway’s Ruud beating Danish Rune in four sets before falling to 14-time champion Rafael Nadal in the final. While this year’s Scandinavian clash lacked the vitriol, it was just as captivating, even if it had looked one-sided to begin with. Very, very relieved. I came into this game and tried to play without pressure, but it’s not easy to play a big game against Holger, who plays very aggressively, said Ruud. In the first set I got a lot of points for free. He made a lot of mistakes, but fought back. Holger gave me the break early. I did well, said the 24-year-old. He was the favourite, he won our last game and he’s had a better year. The three sets I won today were of a very good level. I feel like my game is improving game after game. The sixth-seeded Rune, who defeated Ruud at the Italian Open last month, littered the field with 26 unforced errors in the first two sets. It was all business for Ruud, who plays Alexander Zverev on Friday, though, and he broke the young Dane in the second game to take a 3-0 lead. Things got even worse for Rune when two consecutive double faults and a forehand into the net gave Ruud another break to lead 5–1 before sealing the first set a match later. Rune sank an easy smash into the net and dropped serve in the very first game of the second set. His opponent was a model of consistency early on, minimizing unforced errors and forcing his younger rival to make them instead. Another easy forehand into the net from Rune gave Ruud a 4-1 lead before quickly gulping down two sets. However, the Dane wasn’t done yet and took his first-ever break at the start of the third to turn the tables. With loud shouts and shouts of come on after every winning run, Rune took the third set, making his base game significantly more powerful. But the Norwegian recovered and took revenge with an early breakaway to go 4-1 clear. Another Rune double foul gave his opponent his first match point at 5-2. He missed another before sealing it on his serve with his fifth chance.

