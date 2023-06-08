Ex-USC football player Joshua Jackson Jr. accused of rape





Former USC football player Joshua Jackson Jr. has been arrested and charged with raping three women, with Los Angeles Police Department detectives saying he may have been involved in more unreported assaults. Jackson was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with four felonies, one count of forced sexual penetration and three counts of forced rape. His bail was set at $1.4 million. The Los Angeles Police Department said detectives are looking for other women who may have been sexually assaulted by Jackson. Three women he is accused of assault have been identified by investigators, two in the Los Angeles area and another in San Diego. Jackson is accused of raping a female USC classmate in her campus apartment in March. He entered the NCAA transfer portal the following month and graduated from USC in May. USC takes all reports of sexual assault very seriously, the university said in a statement. We have cooperated with law enforcement on this matter and will continue to do so. Jackson is also accused of raping a female UCLA student in his USC apartment between June 1 and September 1, 2020. LAPD has not provided details about the third alleged attack, other than that it took place in San Diego. Sexual assault is a heinous crime that cannot be tolerated, District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their abuse, now it’s our turn to make sure justice is done. We will make every effort to hold the responsible person accountable for their actions. A former standout at Harbor City Narbonne, Jackson played in just three games after arriving at USC in 2020 as a three-star contender. He didn’t play last season.

