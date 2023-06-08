Rivard: Disappointment for the Roland-Garros hosts

The numbers don’t lie.

The French toasted on their own turf.

When Arthur Rinderknech lost to Taylor Fritz in four sets on June 1, he was the last member of the French delegation to be dropped from Roland-Garros. Of the 55 French players who qualified, none made it to the third round.

You read that right: none. Not a single one. Like this.

Read also: Andreescu and Venus enthusiastic for Roland-Garros mixed doubles final

Every host country wants their players to get as far as possible in their home tournaments. National programs develop the athletes, organize lower-level events so they can compete, and invite their own athletes to give them an extra boost to help them win while thrilling their fellow citizens.

Photo: nbc.ca

It’s the same everywhere, including here in Canada, at the National Bank Open in Montreal and Toronto. So imagine being one of only four countries to host a Slam. And imagine having 55 of them in the mix yourself!

In Paris, the WTA event featured 10 French players in the main draw and 13 in the qualifier for a total of 23.

Photo: Cryslne Caillaud/Panoramic

In the ATP event, there were 18 French players in the main draw and 14 who failed the qualifying rounds for a total of 32.

Even with 32 members of the Top 200 (13 in the WTA and 19 in the ATP), none made it past round 2.

Also Read: French Open Firsts for Canadians

It was only the second time since 1968 that French men’s tennis suffered such an overwhelming defeat. The other time was in 2021, so actually yesterday. Nicolas Escud, technical director of the Fdration Franaise de Tennis (FFT) and former number 17, placed the blame on the players, while former FFT president Bernard Giudicelli took it a step further by calling the entire episode a sham. In with an interview Tennis lawhe said the FFT had failed in its mission because it could not maintain the momentum of training its elite.

Photo: Fabrice H/Le Dauphin Libr

Expect some backlash from coaches and players, as the comments are mostly insulting to the athletes who give their all to win.

Read more from Paul Rivard

Naturally, the buzz made its way to social media, which has become an outlet for sarcasm aimed at French tennis. Some serious shade is thrown, including this low-key cheeky meme about the French women and men who made it to the third round:

Even though they’ve been floating around for a while, the jokes still perfectly illustrate the current state of mind of French tennis fans.

To borrow from French wine, 2023 is none great vintage.

Also Read: Dan Xu Elected to Board of Directors of Tennis Canada

The most recent bright spots came when Fiona Ferro made her way to the quarter-finals and Hugo Gaston to the round of 16 at RG 2020.

As for the last homegrown heroes to take home the winner’s trophy, look back 40 years to Yannick Noah (read about that anniversary here) and 23 years to Mary Pierce in 2000.

Photo: Jack Guez/AFP

And even then. With all due respect, Pierce was only French because of her mother’s nationality, as she was born in Montral and grew up in the United States. She first picked up a racket when she was 10 in Florida and didn’t start speaking French until she was 13.

Just like Naomi Osaka and Maria Sharapova, who were born in Japan and Russia respectively, but started their tennis lives as young children in the US.

Read also: Forbes and Tennis

But back to the French failure.

The frustration it caused offers an easy explanation for the behavior of the local fans in the stands on June 1 when world number 8 Taylor Fritz took on the last Frenchman standing.

Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

No.82 Arthur Rinderknech was his country’s only hope. Against all odds, he took the first set 6-2, but couldn’t hold on and dropped the next three 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

The disappointment soon turned to anger and then to intimidation as the Californian attempted to silence the crowd while serving and then again after winning.

Photo: N. Luttiau/Lquipe

As you can imagine, the shouting continued during the on-court interview as Grand Slam champion Marion Bartoli did her best to ask Fritz a few questions.

But who is to blame? The mob for getting too emotional or Fritz for rubbing salt in the wound?

Both, in my opinion.

In the meantime, we can only hope that fans will find another form of catharsis. A great tennis country like France deserves better.

Serving up tennis

Mounting: Channel Plus

Speaking of French tennis, let’s take a look at a short video from Canal Plus that I shared on this blog a year ago.

It is always nice to see the symbols of French gastronomy: the baguette, the cheese and the wine served on the field.

Milos Raonic steps things up

In an Instagram post on June 2, Milos Raonic confirmed his comeback.

Photo: Instagram/stghltc.tennis

The photo was taken at the St Georges Hill Lawn Tennis Club in Surrey, England, where he has found his feet on the ultra-fast green courts. Of course, it was on grass that he orchestrated his best Slam performance at the 2016 Wimbledon final.

Here he is after a session with club member Patrick Brady.

As reported in the May 17th blog edition, with a protected ranking of No. 33, Raonic entered the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, where he will likely face Flix Auger-Aliassime.

Also read: Andreescu beats Dabrowski and reaches Roland-Garros mixed doubles final

The following week, Milos will compete in his second pre-Wimbledon preparatory tournament at the cinch Championships at the venerable Queens Club.

Flix (and Denis) head to the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany.

===================================================== === ==

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @paul6rivard

Follow all our Canadians in action here.