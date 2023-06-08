Sports
Rob Lowe’s son John makes rare comments about his childhood
Father-son duos are often known for their playful banter and camaraderie. For Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, this charming rapport has honed over many years, evidenced by their delightful back-and-forth exchanges, both in real life and on Instagram.
In a recent Instagram post, where the pair are pictured holding a table tennis racket and ball, John playfully rubbed his dad, this time sharing a rare insight into his childhood, saying: “I love this photo, it reminds me of how you fell the ball all my childhood.”
John, the younger Lowe, usually emerges victorious in these witty exchanges, which he endearingly calls a kind of love language in our family. His father, Rob, with his eternally youthful face and robust physique, provides plenty of fodder for light-hearted jokes.
Reflecting on the lavish affection his father has gathered over the years like a heartthrob, John jokes about the Los Angeles TimesI help him stay grounded by giving him a realistic assessment of his abilities as a human being, a father, a friend.
MORE: Rob Lowe, 59, rarely appears with younger brother Chad — and wow
Amicably yielding to his son’s observations, Rob replies that I’ll find that very hard to argue with. Their fun interactions took a public turn a few years ago when John jovially teased his father on Instagram, much to the amusement of Rob’s followers.
The teasing reached such popularity that Rob started getting questions about their lively exchanges from fans and talk show hosts alike.
When John suggested the concept of a show that encompasses their family dynamic, Rob recognized the potential appeal, and Unstable was born. Developed in conjunction with showrunner Victor Fresco (Santa Clarita Diet), the show, which premiered in March to positive reviews, stars Rob Ellis Dragon, a charismatic biotech inventor, and John, his introverted scientist-musician son, Jackson. .
John’s trajectory in the entertainment industry also mirrors the show’s premise to some extent. Despite studying science at Stanford and exploring a myriad of interests outside of the family business of acting, he found that his “artistic drive remained consistent throughout my childhood. Encouraged by Rob to become a “content creator,” John wrote an episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, starring his father He had previously appeared with his father and brother, Matthew, on the A&E reality show The Lowe Files.
Speaking of his experiences working with his father, John said, “I think a lot of people can relate to. There’s a lot of familial, complicated interpersonal dynamics in the mix.” The tech world setting of “Unstable” allows them to display their unique dynamics, mocking tech giants like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
John’s commitment to realistic depiction extends to the show’s scientific background, drawn from his experience at a stem cell biology research lab in Northern California. His background in studying neurolinks to cancer and regenerative health gave him a solid foundation to lend credence to the science on the show.
As a father, I thought my dreams had come true. I would have a son who could cure cancer, Rob muses. Instead, I got another member of the Screen Actors Guild.
And the Writers Guild, John replies, affirming that despite the playful jokes and mock rivalry, the Lowes are a father-son duo who share an enduring bond and mutual respect, which enriches both their personal lives and their professional pursuits.
Rob has two sons with his wife of over thirty years, Sheryl Berkoff, whom he married in 1991. His youngest is his now co-star, John, and his eldest son, Edward Matthew, is a lawyer.
