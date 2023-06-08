Sports
Strintzos takes 19th at 10,000 meters, Murphy advances to 1500 meters final at NCAA Championships
Strintzos set a time of 29:45.22 in the 10,000 meters in a grueling race in hot and humid conditions. He ran into the middle of a tight pack early on and had the fastest split time in the field in two of the first eight laps, running 1:05.15 on the second lap and 1:06.28 approaching the two-mile split. Strintzos was officially seventh by race splits at 3200 meters, with little separation in the ranks in the following laps. Temperatures were in the low 80s at the start of the race with 66 percent humidity on an uncomfortable night for the longest distance run at the NCAA meeting.
Just after the middle of the race, a leading group of 11 runners separated from the field and Strintzos was among the group that followed in pursuit. Strintzos has always been remarkable for its consistency over long races, as well as from year to year. He finished exactly 19e in the national championship race of the 10,000 meters in each of the last three seasons. Strintzos owns five of the 11 fastest times in school history in the 10K, including a season best score of 28:36.71 earlier this year and a season best of 28:34.41 last season.
Earlier in the evening, the Wildcats’ first event of the week was the 1,500-meter semi-final. The first of two heats featured both Murphy and sophomores Sean Donoghue (Dublin, Ireland) each of whom made their debut at the outdoor national championships. Murphy finished fourth in Wednesday’s race in 3:39.82 and Donoghue finished ninth in 3:42.89. The top five finishers in each heat and the next two fastest times advanced to the Friday night finals.
Six of the 12 runners in the first heat of the 1500 meters, including Murphy, had run faster than 3:40 at least once this season. That made for a competitive race and Murphy was forced to the outside lanes several times during the race. He and Donoghue were ninth and tenthe, respectively, with 500 yards to go and Murphy went as wide as the middle of lane 3 to get back into contention on the bell lap. He finished with the fastest final lap in the field 54.08 and shot back to a top-five spot with less than 50 meters to go in the final. Murphy also had the fastest split in the first full lap around the track 1:00.56 and was seventh in the field after 700 yards.
Murphy and Donoghue each won individual BIG EAST titles at Villanova’s home circuit last month. Donoghue won his first career conference championship in the 1500 meters after running a personal best of 3:42.65 earlier in the year. He was an automatic qualifier through the National First Round and Quarterfinals of the NCAA East Preliminary in Jacksonville two weeks ago. Murphy won the 5000 meters at the BIG EAST Championships with a meet record and Villanova Stadium record time of 13:43.32.
Senior middle-distance runner Sean Dolan (Ewing, New Jersey) finished seventh in his semi-final heat of the 800 meters on Wednesday with a time of 1:50.45. It is the third year in a row that Dolan has qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 800 meters and he raced in the second of three semifinals. The race was slower than the first moto and came down to a tactical run-up to a sprint in the last 200 meters as it became clear that the heat was unlikely to lead to timely qualifications for the final (the top two finishers in each heat and the next three fastest times ahead). Dolan was in third place according to the official splits at the end of the opening lap before the eventual first three runners across the finish separated from the pack and headed into the final corner.
Competition continues at the NCAA Championships on Thursday with the first night of the women’s events. Villanova has one race on Thursday as a fifth-year distance runner Lydia Olivere (Wilmington, Del.) runs in the semifinal heats of the 3000 meters steeplechase. The men’s competition continues on Friday with the Dutch National Championships competition on the 1500 meters and the Dutch National Championships triple jump competition.
|
