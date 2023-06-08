Connect with us

Florida Gators and Miami can win a title, but can’t FSU football?

According to one key figure, Florida and Miami have better chances of winning the national championship than Florida State.

It is the Blue-Chip Ratio of 247Sports Bud Elliott, who is one of the sharpest guys in the college football/recruiting space. The Blue-Chip Ratio, as the name suggests, is the ratio of blue-chip recruits (prospects with four or five stars) on a roster. Having a lot of great prospects does not guarantee success. But no team with a Blue-Chip Ratio of less than 50% has won a national title in the modern recruiting era.

Florida meets that threshold. About 64% of Gators players are blue-chip recruits, writes Elliott. Miami (61%) also meets this requirement. FSU doesn’t; 38% of Seminoles are former blue-chip prospects, although the number rises to 41% if you include transfers. In any case, it’s not high enough.

So how do we square those numbers with early bet lines where the total of more than less wins for FSU (9) is higher than for Miami (7) and UF (5), according to BetMGM? I have a few thoughts.

First, hiring rankings are pretty good and have improved over the years, but they remain an imprecise science. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis was a three-star contender, while the Gators’ Graham Mertz was a four-star recruit and top-200 talent. Which one would you rather see head your team this fall?

Hiring rankings undervalued FSU star Jordan Travis.
Hiring rankings undervalued FSU star Jordan Travis. [ PHELAN M. EBENHACK | AP ]

Transfers are also a confusing factor here, because the portal era is relatively new. I don’t think we have a set hit rate for Group of Five players progressing to the Power Five, or players trading Power Five programs because the last stop failed. The intangibles are tricky. Was this player available because his old school wanted him gone? Because he wasn’t right for his last coach? Because he was, ahem, incentivized to pursue other, bigger options? Transfers are at the heart of the Seminoles CFP buzz, so the general portal unknowns loom bigger around them as well.

The general scope of the Blue-Chip Ratio also underestimates the specific composition of this FSU roster. A standout quarterback like Travis is worth more to a team than any four-star freshman linebacker, especially with how Travis has surpassed his recruiting position. The fact that FSU is one of the nation’s leaders in reducing production is another boost; I would expect Johnny Wilson (a three-star transfer who was No. 5 nationally in yards per catch last season) to play better than almost any blue-chip underclassman.

My final thought is that the Blue-Chip Ratio is probably correct, and we should adjust our expectations accordingly. I’ve been high on the Noles since they beat Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl and stars like Travis and Jared Verse decided to stay for another season. I stand by my predictions that FSU will win the ACC and enter the final weekend of the season as a legitimate playoff contender.

But there’s a difference between competing for a playoff spot and competing for a national championship. Ask TCU. Behind a successful crop of transfers and a great veteran quarterback (sound familiar?), the Horned Frogs earned their way to the title game last season, where they were overwhelmed by a Georgia team with a 77% Blue-Chip Ratio. The Bulldogs had enough elite talent to win a title. TCU does not. It’s that simple.

Can FSU prove the numbers wrong and win it all? Certainly. I once saw a team lose a big game after a man threw a shoe. Anything is possible in this crazy sport. Perhaps a combination of great development, excellent evaluations, agile coaching, good luck with injuries and a chance jump here or there will see the Noles top their recruiting rankings and win their first title in a decade.

But since we are here in June with 2 long months for week 0, the more likely scenario is that the Blue-Chip ratio turns out to be correct. FSU will field a team good enough to make the playoffs, but not big enough to win two games once it gets there.

Related Topics: