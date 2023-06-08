BGSU hockey welcomes 8 freshmen

Eight freshmen, Michael Bevilacqua, Ben Doran, Breck McKinley, Cole Moore, Nick O’Hanisain, Brandon Santa Juana, Gustav Stjernberg and Brody Waters, will join the Bowling Green State University hockey team for the 2023-24 season.

Drinking watera 6-1, 206-pound southpaw defenseman from Hamburg, New York, served as assistant captain for the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers in 2022-23, tallying eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points.

He led the team’s defensemen in all three categories while placing second on the squad in assists and fourth in points. Four of his goals were game winners, including three scored in extra time.

The blue-liner scored five power play goals and 13 power play assists, leading the team in both categories. Bevilacqua was once named USHL Defenseman of the Week and led the Buccaneers to the Clark Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Doran, a 5-11, 181-pound freshman forward from Chesterfield, Missouri, spent four seasons with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers and served as assistant captain in 2022-23. In 201 career games, he scored 34 goals and 47 assists for 81 points.

In 2022, he helped the Musketeers capture the Clark Cup championship, finishing seventh on the team with four playoff points.

This season, he ranked sixth on the side in goals (14) and seventh in assists (21) and points (35), leading Sioux City to a Clark Cup Playoffs appearance for the third consecutive season. Doran had six power play goals this season, helping the team to a 25.1% power play success rate, the best in the division.

McKinley, a 5-10, 175-pound right-handed defender from St. Albert, Alberta, played four years for the AJHL’s Spruce Grove Saints, one of them as an assistant captain. He skated in 162 games, scored 22 goals and 102 assists for 124 points.

The defenseman scored a total of 110 points over the past two seasons, leading the Saints to the AJHL Finals both years. He finished the 2022–23 season with 50 assists and 64 points, leading all defensemen in both categories. He was second on the team in assists and third in points.

He also represented Canada West’s U19 team at the 2022-23 World Junior ‘A’ Challenge, serving as assistant captain and scoring four assists in six games.

Moore, a 6-5, 200-pound southpaw catching goaltender from Toronto, spent the 2022-23 campaign with the NAHL’s Aberdeen Wings and compiled a record of 24-19-3. He led the Wings to an appearance in the Robertson Cup Playoffs while recording a .918 save percentage and 2.55 goals against average.

He spent 2,916 minutes in net and finished in third place in the league. Moore also recorded three shutouts. In three playoff games, he recorded a 2.10 goals against average.

He was named NAHL Central Star of the Week three times and NAHL Central Second Star twice. The netminder spent 2021-22 with the St. Michael’s Buzzers of the OJHL, earning a .925 save percentage.

Oh Hanisaina 5-11, 181-pound right-handed defender from Detroit, played 73 games for the NAHL’s Minot Minotauros over the past two seasons and captained the team in 2022-23.

Last season, he led all defensemen in goals (9), assists (23) and points (32), while finishing third on the team in assists and fourth in points. He scored three game-winning goals and three power play goals.

He was the NAHL Defenseman of the Month in October and skated in two games for Team Central as the NAHL Top Prospects Showcase, tallying a pair of assists.

Santa Juanaa 5-10, 170-pound southpaw forward from Langley, British Columbia, joins the Falcons after spending five seasons in the BCHL, three with the Surrey Eagles and two with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

In those five seasons, he totaled 70 goals and 128 assists for 198 points in 164 games. In 2022-2023, he served as the assistant captain of the Silverbacks and led the team to the Interior Division Finals.

The forward scored eight power play goals, including two in the playoffs, as well as two game-winning goals. He has been in the Salmon Arm top-four in assists and points for the past two seasons, with the team earning a spot in the playoffs each year.

Sternberga 6-3, 209-pound right-hander from Enebyberg, Sweden, played the 2022-23 season with the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers, where he totaled eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points.

He ranked second among the team’s defenders in assists and points, trailing only fellow Falcon incoming Michael Bevilacqua. Stjernberg led Buccaneer blue-liners in goals, including four power play scores and two game winners.

He spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with Orebro HK of the Swedish J20 Nationell league, the top junior league in the country. In 71 games, he collected 13 goals and 26 assists for 39 points. He was the team’s highest scoring defender in 2021/22, a season that included a playoff appearance.

Watersa 6-2, 195-pound right-hander from Heidelberg, Ontario, is coming to Bowling Green after three seasons in the BCHL, where he played 148 games with the Nanaimo Clippers.

In those seasons, he scored 53 goals and 72 assists for 125 points. He had 75 points this season, placing second on the team, including a team-best 14 playoff points. He also scored 14 points in the 2021-22 playoffs, placing second on the team and leading the Clippers to the Fred Page Cup final.

His 61 point total in the 2022–23 regular season was eighth in the BCHL. The forward scored nine power play goals and added 16 power play assists for 25 power play points. He also scored a short-handed goal and a game-winning goal.