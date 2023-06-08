Beech Academy students head to Lords to try and keep the national table cricket crown





The Beech Academy triumphed in last year’s event and will return to the capital to recreate their momentous exploits 12 months later. Thousands of young people from across the country are hunting for a place at Lords to progress to the Lords Taverners National Table Cricket Finals Day with 10 schools now confirmed for the competition. After months of provincial competitions, nearly 70 schools and more than 500 youth with disabilities competed in charity table cricket regional finals across the country in April, with the final 10 teams now eagerly awaiting the chance to become the 2023 national table cricket champions. Mansfield’s Beech Academy – 2022 national table tennis winners looking to keep their crown this week. Beech Academy PE teacher Georgia Baker has seen firsthand the impact of the sport on her students ahead of their trip to the capital. They are looking forward to it, the children are very excited, she said. We practice as much as physically possible at the moment. They are not happy with the wake up call in the morning, we leave at 6am but we are eager to go. Going into the regionals it was nerve wracking, they knew the stakes were high with some very good teams. To be able to get this far, they are just over the moon. We won last year, so that’s even more nerve-wracking; if we can go back-to-back and come home with the trophy again we will be very happy people. The 10 regional finals, where young people with disabilities from 34 counties and Scotland demonstrated their table cricket skills and teamwork, included matches at historic venues such as Edgbaston, Old Trafford and Headingley. Being able to play competitive cricket in such stadiums offers young people with disabilities the opportunity to represent their teams once in a lifetime in stadiums that are anchored in the history of the sport. Over the past year, more than 6,500 young people have played the game, benefiting from immeasurable personal development opportunities through table cricket. Participants learn leadership, communication and endless amounts of key skills as they travel to new places and befriend other players. Much of Lords Taverners’ work in cricket for young people with disabilities is made possible thanks to funds raised by Peoples Postcode Lottery players and awarded by the Postcode Active Trust, alongside support from the ECB and Sport England. Baker added: Many of our children want to exercise and may not be able to do it as effectively as others. Table cricket is such an inclusive sport for all of them, it’s nice to see them get to participate and enjoy it at the same time. They thrive on the competitive aspect in table cricket, when they don’t cope well with competition in other sports. It’s something they can talk about with other people, it opens up avenues where they can confidently talk about something that creates new friendships and bonds within that community. The Lords Taverners impacts the lives of young people facing the challenges of inequality. The charity works across the UK and beyond to provide inclusive and impactful cricket programmes, empowering young people with disabilities and from disadvantaged communities. Visit www.lordstaverners.org

