University of Oklahoma Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY For Oklahoma’s record-breaking softball team, patience was its greatest virtue in an opening-round 5-0 victory over Florida State in Game 1 of the WCWS Championship Series on Wednesday night.

Not even two lightning delays totaling one hour and 43 minutes, or unusually bad fielding, nor a slow start at the plate were enough to derail OU’s runaway train that has now extended its Division-I record winning streak to 52 matches.

A determined crowd of 12,142 in attendance at the USA Softball Complex sat through it.

By their school record 35e shutout of the season, the Sooners (60-1) are one win away from becoming the second team in history to win three straight league titles (UCLA 1988-90).

OU is aiming for its seventh NCAA crown overall, its fifth in the past seven seasons and its sixth in the past 10 seasons (there was no WCWS in 2020 due to COVID-19).

Game 2 in the best-of-three series is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 PM CT. Game 3 (if needed) starts Friday at 7pm.

In Championship Series history, 76 percent of teams that win Game 1 win the title.

“It’s always really good to get that first win – very important,” coach Sooners Patty Gasso said afterwards. “Our team was really focused on that. The rain situation and all the lightning and so on kind of threw a spanner in the works.

“It felt like a bit of a rush. It was just uncharacteristic of what the start of a Championship Series would feel like. Watching all the fans go in and out, it was just… Some of them didn’t move at all [smiling]. It’s a big moment. Everyone wants to see it.”

The game started 61 minutes late due to lightning in the area. Only nine minutes passed before the next delay, which lasted 42 minutes.

“I think we started a little nervous,” Gasso said. “We had a little talk as a group. They decided we should be more like us and stop trying (so hard). We don’t try our best, we just play. We tried our best. You can see the difference.”

OU’s bats also got off to a slow start, as the Sooners failed to hit their first strike until No. 9-hole batter Rylie Boonen hit a line-drive double to right-center. They added eight more hits in the last three innings. Boone finished 2 for 3 with two doubles.

Lightning finally struck for the Sooners with a 3-run fourth inning. A line drive double to center from OU senior catcher Kinzie Hansen scored starting pitcher Jordan Bahl for whom he was pinching Hayley Lee . The second run came on an RBI bloop single to third baseman’s right Alyssa Brito Hansen score. Brito, who went 2 for 2 with an RBI, made it 3-0 when she scored on a bunt-single by right fielder Alina Torres when a bad throw came away from the first baseman.

“Once they (OU players) got their feet on the ground, they just took off, hit the ball hard. They started hitting the ball really hard,” Gasso said. “Proud of how we turned that button very quickly. From that moment on we were just the same as before.”

Hansen finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs. “One thing about our attack is that we take on challenges,” Hansen said. “I know we work on a lot of things specifically in training that we know we’ll see in the game. Going into this game we knew they might try a different strategy. We know there’s a a lot of different challenges that people could throw at us to catch us off guard when that happened that happened on the second time in the lineup it didn’t really shock us we were pretty excited to see the challenge , excited to to get a different perspective.”

Fortunately for the Sooners, Bahl (22-1; 0.92 ERA) was her usual self. The sophomore righthander threw a complete game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts on 97 pitches. Her lone walk came with two outs in the last inning.

“Jordy was just absolutely exceptional again,” said Gasso.

Through all the starts and stops, Bahl said she was confident her teammates would eventually find their stride.

“I always know the attack is coming,” Bahl said. “Especially this whole tournament we’ve been dealing with really tough pitching, but I know they’re going to score runs. I’m just trying to do my best to just throw a good game and make the defense work, knowing that the offense is will come through.”

OU entered the game as the top fielding team in the country with only 16 errors in 1,456 chances (.989). However, the Sooners made opening errors in back-to-back innings against the Seminoles (58-10).

Brito grounded back on a ground ball in the third inning and Bahl dropped the ball as she attempted to tag out the batter on a slow roller down the first baseline to open the fourth inning.

FSU finally stranded a runner on second in the third and runners on second and third in the fourth as Bahl worked out of both jams.

In addition to Coleman’s defensive gem, FSU also had one in the bottom of the sixth when left fielder Kaley Mudge robbed Lee of a potential game-ending 3-run homer when she snagged the ball with the top of her glove while going over the fence.

Without Mudge’s heroic effort, the game would have ended 8-0 in the sixth inning as the NCAA implemented the points rule in the Championship Series for the first time this season.

For updates and more information about Oklahoma Softball, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_Softball) and like Oklahoma Softball on Facebook.