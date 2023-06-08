Adapting to test cricket is proving to be a difficult process for new teams

There are countries that aspire to become full members of the International Cricket Council and thus have the opportunity to play Test Cricket.

The case of Ireland should be a salutary example of a rocky path. Ireland was granted full member status in 2017 and finds adapting to Test Cricket a difficult and gradual process, fraught with unexpected challenges.

The ICC has established a detailed set of criteria to determine both full and associate member status. In summary, they cover aspects of governance, administration and finance, performance, participation and domestic structures, infrastructure and development policy.

The performance aspect includes the requirement that the men’s team had a certain number of wins over full-member teams in certain tournaments over an eight-year period. During the same period, participation in at least three ICC World Cup and/or T20 events is required, while the women’s team must have participated in at least one ICC World Cup or T20 event in the previous four years.

Meeting the criteria takes time, resources and effort. Cricket Ireland was rightly proud of its success and its three-year strategic plan for 2021 was launched under the title of Creating a Cricket Island.

This recognized the urgent need to develop island-wide facilities to support Grassroots, Pathway and Senior International players. Having recently visited one of the four ICC-approved sites, it is clear that it will take several years of sustained investment to bring facilities and locations up to an appropriate level.

Cricket in Ireland is probably the fifth most popular team sport after football, Gaelic football, hurling and rugby. This makes it difficult to attract sufficient support. While full member status meant that Cricket Ireland would receive approximately $40 million from the ICC in the funding cycle ending in 2023, the cost of hosting the first-ever Test match against Pakistan in 2018 was estimated at $1.14 million. Nearly half of these costs were incurred due to a lack of permanent infrastructure, necessitating the installation of temporary seating and other transportable structures. The crowd witnessed a memorable match in which Ireland came close to a famous victory.

Ireland’s next two Tests were played in 2019, against Afghanistan in India and England at Lords, where they nearly caused a shock. Plans to stage a test against Bangladesh in the summer of 2020 were canceled even before the arrival of COVID-19 restrictions. Cricket Ireland experienced financial difficulties due to a shortfall in the expected ICC funding allocation. The risk of hosting a second test, where revenue streams would likely fail to cover costs, was considered too high. Ireland is not included in the nine-team World Test Championship, so every Test match it plays is a friendly and lacks context.

Instead, Cricket Ireland opted to prioritize white-ball cricket in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cups and the start of the 2023 World Cup qualification process. The team failed to qualify for the 2021 T20 tournament, but did that is in 2022, where a rain-affected win was achieved against the eventual winners, England.

From next week, Ireland will participate in the final qualifying phase for the 2023 World Cup. At the time the decision was made to focus on white-ball cricket, the pandemic had not yet hit.

The ubiquitous securities have not spared Cricket Ireland which, despite a $1.65m surplus in 2020, generated a $1.32m loss in 2022. The 2020 surplus reflected the timing of grants received from Sport Ireland for COVID-19 resilience and reduced spending due to postponing events and activities. When events returned in 2021, they took place in biosafe environments, leading to increased costs and low revenue due to spectator limits.

All of this has resulted in Ireland playing just three Tests in the four years since becoming a full member. This year, the team has played three Tests in South Asia, one in Bangladesh and two in Sri Lanka, losing all three quite heavily. Another Test was played against England at Lords last week, meaning that of the seven Test matches played by Ireland, only one has been at home. This has been criticized because as a full member Cricket Ireland receives more money from the ICC than associate members, mainly for the purpose of hosting Test cricket.

Aside from the impact of COVID-19 and financial difficulties, other extenuating circumstances have been put forward for Ireland’s lack of test cricket and wins.

One is that a previous generation of players came to the end of their career shortly after gaining full member status and the new generation needed time to adjust to the longer game.

Another is that several Irish players, who played county cricket in England, were classified as foreign players once Ireland became a full member. Tim Murtagh is an example. In Ireland’s match against England in 2019, he took five for 13 in England’s first innings of 85 all-out. Murtagh played most of his county cricket for Middlesex and had to choose between continuing to do so or making himself available for Ireland. He opted for the former, but would have been a welcome addition to the Irish team last week as their bowling attack was destroyed by England’s best order.

Ireland’s batting in the first innings was also a disappointment, being dismissed for 172. More effort was seen in the second innings, with two players approaching centuries. Only by playing Test cricket can they hope to improve in that format. Questions were raised about the wisdom of accepting the invitation to play the match so close to the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe. Ireland and its players must learn to cope with the demands of switching between all three formats if they are to meet the standards required to maintain full member status.