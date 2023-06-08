Giants WR Travis Rudolph, former Florida state football player, has been found not guilty of murder





Former Florida State and New York Giants football player Travis Rudolph was found innocent on all counts on Wednesday in a murder trial stemming from a 2021 shooting at his Florida home. A West Palm Beach jury returned not guilty verdicts on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. They reached the decision after four hours of deliberation at the end of a two-week trial. The Palm Beach Post reports this that the jury had the option of convicting him on lesser charges, including manslaughter and manslaughter, but rejected them. For WPTVRudolph has been under house arrest since Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen rejected a “stand your ground” defense in March 2022. The court ordered that his house arrest surveillance device be removed following the jury’s verdict. The allegations stem from a shooting at Rudolph’s Lake Park, Florida home on April 7, 2021. Documents from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office state that Rudolph shot two men during an argument. Sebastien Jean-Jacques was found dead in the passenger seat of a car after fleeing. Tyler Robinson was found alive in the backseat with a gunshot wound, the Post reports. Two other men were unharmed. Travis Rudolph responds after a jury verdict was read Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Florida finding him not guilty. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP, pool) Rudolph testified that the four men appeared on his doorstep after midnight to confront him about a dispute he was having with a woman named Dominique Jones. Rudolph told the court that Jones hit him multiple times during the confrontation and denied allegations that he hit her. He said Jones told him after the confrontation, “I’ll have my brother and her come over there and prank you and kill you; that was the gist of what she said.” Prosecutors argued that Rudolph was the aggressor in the shooting and escalated the altercation by bringing a semi-automatic rifle into the situation. Rudolph and his defense team claim he acted in self-defense when the men threatened and attacked him and his brother. Rudolph said the situation turned violent when the men showed up and he approached them in his driveway. He testified that a man punched him and the other three men then jumped on him. He said Robinson took a firearm out of his pocket and one of the men said, “You’re all going to die today.” “Then I went in to get my firearm,” Rudolph testified. He said he fired shots after one of the men pointed a gun at him. Doorbell camera footage shows a video of the altercation between Rudolph and Jones and again when the men show up at Rudolph’s home. Rudolph can be seen in the video running after the men with the gun in his hands. Jurors asked for the footage during deliberations and ultimately delivered the not-guilty verdicts. I knew all along that I was doing what I had to do to protect me and my brother’s life,” Rudolph told reporters after the ruling. Rudolph, 27, played three seasons as a wide receiver with Florida State from 2014 to 2016. He scored 153 catches for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns in 36 games. He played one season in the NFL with the New York Giants in 2017, making 8 catches for 101 yards in seven games.

