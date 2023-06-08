Tennis stars block social media abuse with AI at French OpenExBulletin

Sports
Tennis stars block social media abuse with AI at French Open
Thibault Camus/AP
For American tennis star Sloane Stephens, there is no end to the stream of hateful comments online.
“My whole career has never stopped. It’s only gotten worse,” she said, after a first-round win at the French Open in Paris.
“I’ve banned a lot of keywords on Instagram and all this stuff, but that doesn’t stop someone from just typing an asterisk or typing it in some other way, which software usually doesn’t catch,” she added.
But now the organizers of the tournament are offer players a tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent such abuse from reaching their social media feeds.
The technology, from French company Bodyguard.ai, is more advanced than the basic keyword filters Stephens uses. The app can track who a comment is addressed to and detect the meaning behind a message.
“AI is much more complex in the sense that it understands context,” Matthieu Boutard, co-founder of Bodyguard.ai, told NPR. “So it’s a whole different ball game.”
And if there is a ball sport that needs this protection, it is tennis, says Boutard.
“It’s an individual sport,” he said. “So if you lose a game it’s your fault. You’re very vulnerable because a lot of people bet on sports and tennis specifically, which means a lot of haters will go after you if you lose a point, if you have a set or if you lose a game.”
What about the people who should hear public criticism?
However, free speech advocates are concerned about technology that screens comments before they are allowed to be posted.
That could lead to something akin to “prior restraint,” where the government prevents someone from exercising their right to free speech, said Kate Klonick, a professor at St. John’s University in New York.
While the stakes may be low for tennis players, Klonick noted, she wondered how it might be used by those against whom public criticism might be warranted.
“You can imagine how something like Bodyguard.ai can block a lot of politicians or public figures or people who might be important to see some of the criticism directed at them from ever seeing that kind of public response,” she said.
Boutard said he doesn’t see his technology being used in that way.
“We’re not removing criticism, what we’re removing is toxicity,” he said. “The line is actually pretty clear. If you start with insults, being racist, attacking a player, using body shaming, that’s not criticism, and that’s actually toxic to the player.”
Boutard added that it appears to be working, with the tech finding that about 10% of comments aimed at players were toxic. The app has filtered out 95% of that.
Top player wants the joy to come back on social media
Christophe Ena/AP
The app has been praised by top tennis players, such as women’s world number 1 Iga Swiatek, who use it.
She always checked what people thought of her matches after tournaments, she told reporters its first press conference of the year French Open.
“I stopped doing that because even when I had, I don’t know, two tournaments – one I won, the other I was in the final – I went on social media and people were unhappy,” Swiatek said. “I realized there’s no point in reading all that stuff. So the app, I think it’s a great idea.”
Swiatek, who recently secured a place in the semifinals of the French Openhopes it can bring some of the joy back to social media.
“It’s just sad to see that the thing that’s supposed to make us happy and make us socialized is giving us more negative feelings and negative thoughts,” she said. “So I think maybe apps like this will help us to, I don’t know, use social media and not worry about those things.”
The audio version of this piece was edited by Jan Johnson. The digital story was edited by Lisa Lambert.
