Pasco approves hockey academy that neighbors say is in the wrong place

Russ Henderson’s first step towards building a Pasco County hockey academy purchased a 10-acre site in the rural setting in 2019, surrounded by other large lots on a dirt road.

His neighbors don’t like the idea and the district commissioner representing his district is not happy with the way the project took shape. But on Tuesday, that commissioner, Ron Oakley, led a unanimous vote to rearrange the site so that Henderson could expand his Nest Hockey Academy to 150 students.

Shortly after purchasing the land on McKendree Road, Henderson proposed an ice skating rink on the property. To get that approved by the county, he applied for permission to build an outbuilding, permission that assumed it was connected to an inhabited house. With planning commission approval several months later, he was able to build a two-story, 3,311-square-foot skating rink on the site, along with a 7,500-square-foot classroom.

But that approval only allowed the building to house 20 people. Thirteen of them were students.

Oakley opened up the discussion on extension requests on Tuesday by saying he questioned the process. He did not believe Henderson lived on the property, despite originally requesting an outhouse. He didn’t like that the County Commission never got a say in the first step. He thought a residential area was not the right location for a hockey academy.

And he worried that without higher level supervision, Henderson could have built his rink on top of the proposed road planned for that area that was critical to the neighborhood’s industrial development.

County Commissioner Ron Oakley opened discussion of expansion requests on Tuesday by saying he questioned the process.

Neighbors said they were blindsided by the project, which will dump much more traffic onto their substandard rural road. While resident John Parlapiano said he supported the concept, the school plan would have a negative impact on the neighborhood.

I am for my quality of life, he said.

Parlapiano said he was retired from law enforcement and also wondered why the county would consider suspending a rule prohibiting alcohol within a certain distance of a school. I know what happens when you bring alcohol into a neighborhood, he said.

Sherri Parlapiano said the way the project came about seemed underhanded. Henderson bought the residence because it was cheaper and he never lived on the property, she said.

He wants to force his business on everyone, she said.

Henderson representative Brian Spain said: This area is in transition. Industrial development has been approved for nearby properties, including the Pasco Town Center, and the zone is considered a higher-density growth area, under Pasco development rules.

He also said that Henderson had gone through all the proper processes. The request to allow alcohol on the premises was related to the school raising money and possibly holding events that involve the consumption of alcohol on the premises. He also showed photos of the first batch of Nest Academy students, both in the classroom and on the ice rink at the school. Parents and students also spoke out in favor of the expansion of the school.

Spain also responded to a question from Oakley about whether the program was a Christian school. Spain said it is affiliated with Liberty University and that Henderson hopes to gain accreditation within three years.

Oakley, who introduced the motion to approve the rezoning that will allow for the expansion of the school, agreed that the residential area will undergo a transition over the next few years. More than 100,000 new jobs will be created at nearby industrial sites, including the new 1.4 million square foot Target distribution center off the Interstate 75 and 52 State Road, he said.

Huge changes are coming in that area, said committee chair Jack Mariano. It won’t be the way it is now.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

