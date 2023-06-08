How to bet on table tennis: complete guide

You probably played table tennis at some point in your childhood. Maybe you had a table in your garage or you enjoyed playing against classmates at school. Ping pong is a fun recreational sport that many people play in their free time. But did you know that table tennis is a major sport played in the Olympic Games? There are even professional table tennis leagues with iconic players.

Table tennis is more than hitting a small plastic ball with a wooden paddle. It is a big sport and gamblers all over the world bet on it every day. With tournaments and competitions almost every day, table tennis offers you regular events to bet on.

BET TABLE TENNIS NOW

How to bet on table tennis: step by step

LeoVegas offers markets for table tennis competitions and tournaments every day. Whether you want to bet on the Czech Pro Liga or the Chinese Super League, there are several table tennis leagues to bet on.

Betting on table tennis with LeoVegas couldn’t be easier. In just a few minutes you can explore the betting markets and place bets on table tennis matches. You can bet on table tennis at LeoVegas by following the steps below:

Sign up at LeoVegas Sportsbook Make a deposit to your betting account Search for Table Tennis Select the match and event to bet on Choose the betting market and place your bet Check the result

Markets for table tennis betting

At LeoVegas you will find several table tennis betting markets. There are several markets to choose from. Each match offers a variety of choices. If you have experience in ping pong betting or a thorough knowledge of the players, you can go beyond the moneyline bet. There is no shortage of betting markets at LeoVegas.

money line

Moneyline bets are also known as match bets. A moneyline bet is the easiest table tennis bet. You simply bet on the player to win an head-to-head match. You will want to research the records of the players before placing a bet on the moneyline.

Live betting

Live betting allows you to place bets on table tennis matches while they are in progress. Live betting is a great way to place bets based on what happens during the match.

Correct score

Betting on the correct score is a bet on the correct score of the match. Betting on the correct score can be difficult unless you are familiar with the players and leagues.

Race to points

You bet on one of the players to get a certain number of points before their opponent during a match.

Straight bets

An outright bet is placed before a tournament or competition begins. This is a bet on the player you predict will win the competition. You can place a straight up outright bet or an each way outright bet. An Each Way bet is successful if your chosen player reaches the final and is defeated. An outright winner bet offers a lot of value. Even the top players can have double-digit odds before the event starts.

Point total

Betting on total points is exactly what it sounds like. You bet on the total number of points the two players will combine during a game.

Total games

Table tennis matches are best-of-five or best-of-seven, depending on the competition. Bookmakers offer odds on the total number of games per match.

Game Handicap

A handicap bet gives the underdog a point advantage over the favorite. Handicap betting is used to make a game more even. This is usually done when one player is much stronger than the other. A handicap bet can be ideal for tournament betting. In the opening rounds of tournaments, strong players often play against weaker players. Handicap betting can improve your chances of making money on a ping pong bet.

Table tennis leagues and tournaments

Table tennis is like football, rugby and basketball in that there are leagues all over the world. There is not necessarily a central table tennis competition. However, the competitions differ in quality. Some leagues are better than others and feature some of the best table tennis players in the world.

Czech League Pro

The Czech Liga Pro is a professional table tennis league in the Czech Republic. It consists of the top players from the Czech Republic and other parts of the world. Players compete in singles and doubles. The Czech Liga Pro is considered one of the top leagues and is hosted on LeoVegas.

TT Elite series

The TT Elite Series is a new venture into the world of ping pong. It features 100 table tennis tournaments. Each is performed over the course of two days. In the TT Elite Series, top players from Europe compete for a large prize pool. Players competing at the highest level are invited to play.

Challenger series

The Challenger series is the launch pad to the top level of table tennis. It is the table tennis circuit for promising young players who want to play on a bigger platform.

World Table Tennis Championships

The World Table Tennis Championships started in 1980 with a men’s competition. In 1990 a doubles tournament was added and in 1996 the women participated in the Table Tennis World Cup. The event is held annually in October, with the best of the best competing for the World Cup.

ITTF World Tour

The ITTF World Tour is an annual table tennis tournament. It started in 1996 and has multiple tour divisions including women’s singles, men’s singles, doubles competitions and under-21. Players collect points based on their performance throughout the tour. The ITTF World Tour is split into two levels with upper and lower divisions.

World Table Tennis Championships

The World Table Tennis Championship began in 1926 and has been held annually ever since. The event takes place in April and May and includes five different individual events.

Betting tips for table tennis

Table tennis is an emerging sport in the gambling industry. For the most part, the world of table tennis is unexplored territory for most sports bettors. The people who currently bet on ping pong are fans of the sport. These individuals are familiar with the top players and events.

Due to the limited number of gamblers and a large number of table tennis players, it is difficult to know whether most bets are correct. Gamblers who do their research can find discrepancies with the betting lines. There are many table tennis players in leagues about which bookmakers have little information. This can play into the hands of sports bettors. A lack of insider information can help you exploit the table tennis betting markets.

You can increase your chances of winning a table tennis bet by following player rankings, playing style and player fitness. You need to identify a market that you want to focus on. You can focus on the money line, total points or any of the other betting markets. By focusing on one, you give yourself an area to specialize in.

There is a lack of available information about table tennis players. There is more information about the big players compared to the lesser known competitors. Regardless of the match, you will benefit from doing as much research as possible.

Table tennis is a fast and intense game. There are competitions all over the world. Matches take place throughout the day, allowing you to follow one match after another. You must implement a money management plan. You don’t want to spend your money all at once. Good bankroll management will help you keep your money in check.

Frequently asked questions about table tennis betting

What is the best way to bet on table tennis?

The easiest way to bet on table tennis is the moneyline bet. The moneyline bet is a bet on the player you predict will win the match. A moneyline bet means there are only two options: player A and player B. You have a 50% chance of picking the winner.

Is table tennis easy to predict?

Predicting winners in table tennis is not easy. Predicting winners in any sport is indeed difficult. Gamblers can increase their chances of winning a table tennis bet by researching the players involved.

How can I check table tennis odds?

You can find table tennis odds on LeoVegas in the table tennis section. Odds for upcoming matches from different leagues are displayed. If you are interested in a particular match, you can add your selection to the bet slip, enter the stake and place your bet.

Can you bet live on table tennis?

Yes, live betting on table tennis is possible. You can place in-play bets on table tennis markets. Live betting allows you to make selections based on the unfolding action.

Betting on table tennis is like betting on other sports with head-to-head matches. The tournaments and competitions are dictated by the players. The success of your table tennis betting will reflect your overall interest in the sport. The more you know about ping pong and follow the sport, the more likely you are to be successful.