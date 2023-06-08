Hankins finishes fifth, marking day one of NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships – Texas A&M Athletics





Austin, Texas Sam Hankins finished fifth in the javelin throw as the Texas A&M men’s track and field team completed the first day of its NCAA Division I Track & Field Championship meeting at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Wednesday. In the first event of the day, Hankins entered the javelin competition with a personal best of 235-7/71.81m. He set a best time on each of his first three pitches, throwing 236-5, 237-4 and 249-11. His third throw moved him to the final round with the fourth-best mark, as well as making him the fourth-best Aggie performer of all time, moving him up from No. 11. Hankins’ performance earned the Aggie men four points. DeVante Mount’s 4x100m team, Ryan Martin , Isaiah Tar And Jordan Chopane posted a season-best time of 38.81 and finished sixth in their heat and 14th overall, earning second-team all-American status. The performance tops their best from last season of the NCAA West First Round meeting, where they clocked 39.27. Zak Davis earned second team all-American honors with his performance in the pole vault competition, finishing in 15th place with a clearance of over 17-4.5/5.30m. Davis managed 16-10 on his first try, 5/5.15m and 17-4.5/5.30m before missing all three attempts at 17-10.5/5.45m, which is higher than his personal best. Connor Schulman advanced to the final of the 110 meters hurdles and clocked a personal best of 13.33 (by 1.1) to win his heat and finish the day with the second-best time. Schulman improved his previous record by a tenth of a second and has lowered his wind-legal record by nearly a quarter of a second over the past month. He is now the No. 2 artist in Texas A&M history. James Smith II clocked his second best time in the 400m hurdles to finish second in his series at 49.40 after an aggressive start that controlled most of the race. Smith advanced to the finals with the No. 7 starting time. Bryce McCray recorded 50.54 to finish the day in 13th overall, earning second-team all-American status. Sam Whitmarsh the two-time SEC silver medalist, finished 19th in the 800 meters with a time of 1:50.12. In the final event of the day, the Aggie 4x400m team from Eric Hemhill III , Omajuwa Etiwe DeMarco Escobar and Auhmad Robinson advanced to the finals with a season-best time of 3:00.88. Hemphill and Etiwe opened the race, coming half way in 1:31.17. Escobar was then handed the baton and clocked 45.35 before handing the anchor to Robinson who brought the team home in 44.37 to cross the line in just over three minutes. Time makes them the No. 7 mile relay team in school history. The Aggies open day two at 7:10 PM CT with the women’s javelin throw, while the women’s 4x100m team runs in the first moto of the event at 7:32 PM. Fans can view live results from Flash resultsas well as the live steam on ESPN2. Texas A&M Quotes

Head coach Pat Henry

About The Aggie Men’s performance on the first day “We’ve had a lot of season records. Sam Hankins had a great pitch and scored when he was not expected to this meeting. We progressed in the 4x400m with a best season, Connor Schulman ran a season best and one of the best times in Texas A&M history, and James Smith II advanced in the 400 meters hurdles. We’ll see what that group can do on Friday. Aggies compete in NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships *All times listed are central* Thursday, June 8, Women’s Day One 7:10 pm Javelin throw (final) Another Davidson (Flight 2), Katelyn Fairchild (Flight 2)

7:32 pm 4x100m (semi-final) Jania Martin , Camryn Dickson , Leah Burr , Semira Killebrouw (Heating 1)

20:32 100 m hurdles (semi-final) Jaya Covington (Heating 1)

20:46 100m (semi-final) Semira Killebrouw (Heating 2), Camryn Dickson (Heating 1)

21:00 Long Jump (Final) Jonah Thomas (Flight 2)

21:00 400m (semi-final) Jermaisha Arnold (Heating 3), Robinson Jones Earth (Heating 3)

21:44 200m (semi-final) Camryn Dickson (Heating 2)

22:48 4x400m (semi-final) Kennedy Wade , Robinson Jones Earth , Sanu Jalow , Jermaisha Arnold (Heating 2) Friday June 9 Men’s Day Two 2:45 p.m. Women’s Heptathlon (100 m hurdles) Jonah Thomas 3:45 pm Women’s Heptathlon (High Jump) Jonah Thomas 5:45 p.m. Women’s Heptathlon (shot put) Jonah Thomas 7:30 pm High jump (final) Carter Bajoit (Flight 1)

8:02pm 4x100m (Final) (DeVante Mount, Ryan Martin , Isaiah Tar , Jordan Chopane )

20:42 110 m hurdles (final) ( Connor Schulman )

20:52 hrs 100m (final) ( Ryan Martin )

21:14 800m (final) ( Sam Whitmarsh )

21:27 400 m hurdles (final) ( Bryce McCray , James Smith II )

21:43 Women’s Heptathlon (200m) Jonah Thomas 10:21 pm 4x400m (final) ( Ashton Schwartzmann , Omajuwa Etiwe , Eric Hemhill III , Auhmad Robinson ) Saturday, June 10 Women’s Day two 16:00 Heptathlon (long jump) Jonah Thomas 5:15 p.m. Heptathlon (javelin throw) Jonah Thomas 7:30 pm High jump (final) Separate event 20:02 4x100m (final) ( Jania Martin , Camryn Dickson , Leah Burr , Semira Killebrouw )

8:42 pm 100 m hurdles (final) ( Jaya Covington )

20:52 hrs 100m (final) ( Semira Killebrouw , Camryn Dickson )

21:02 hrs 400m (final) ( Jermaisha Arnold , Robinson Jones Earth )

21:37 200m (final) Camryn Dickson 21:43 Heptathlon (800m) Jonah Thomas 10:21 pm 4x400m (final) ( Kennedy Wade , Robinson Jones Earth , Sanu Jalow , Jermaisha Arnold ) For more information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

