SEC Football Transfers: Offensive Additions For Alabama, Georgia Poised To Make An Immediate Impact In The 2023 Season

Reputable players from around the country migrated to SEC programs through the NCAA transfer portal in the off-season, bringing with them hopes of national championship glory and a path to the title. NFL. While every program in the conference could use the portal to bolster their roster, it was some of the more notable teams in the league that made some of the biggest waves, adding players who could make significant contributions from the jump.

Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss brought in veteran quarterbacks, while Georgia stayed in the conference to add a wide receiver. college football season. Reigning SEC West champion LSU, meanwhile, focused on the defensive side of the ball with one of the biggest gains of the offseason.

As the kickoff countdown approaches, let’s take a look at the SEC’s top five transfers ready to immediately shine in their new home, followed by a study of the best transfers from each remaining team in the league.

Lovett’s decision to leave Missouri for Georgia didn’t send shock waves through college football, but make no mistake, it’s one of the most important moves of the offseason. He led the Tigers in receiving with 846 yards in 12 games and finished fifth in the conference in receiving yards per game at 70.5. His presence on the outside is a boon to the Bulldogs’ passing game — that will be a new starting quarterback — after the running backs and tight ends did most of the heavy lifting last year.

The Crimson Tide are tasked with replacing one of their all-time greatest players in Bryce Young. Jalen Milroe had some success when injuries forced him into service last season, but he didn’t exactly set the world on fire with his arm. Ty Simpson has the arm talent to be successful, but lacks experience. Buchner and new Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees are coming over from Notre Dame together, so the learning curve should be minimal for Alabama’s newest quarterback as the Tide looks set to climb back to the top of the SEC West.

Harris, a former Texas A&M defensive back, was the No. 2 transfer in the nation, according to 247Sports. He will immediately improve a secondary that needed a shock after a shaky 2022 performance. He carries some baggage after disciplinary issues with the Aggies, but coach Brian Kelly said he and his staff vetted Harris completely before bringing him in. He should establish himself as not just a starter, but he has the potential to become one of the most influential players in the conference.

Freshman Tigers coach Hugh Freeze arrived at the Plains with one goal in mind: to launch an underperforming offense. The passing game needed the most help, which is why Freeze lured Thorne away from Michigan State. Thorne threw for 6,493 yards and rushed for 270 yards in 29 games for the Spartans. He will have to battle with incumbent starter Robby Ashford during fall camp, but Thorne should have an edge over Freeze to air it out on his return to the SEC.

Coach Lane Kiffin has created a “Hunger Games” quarterback of sorts by luring Sanders and former LSU signal caller Walker Howard to Oxford, Mississippi, to compete with returning starter Jaxson Dart. Sanders is by far the most accomplished of the three. He racked up 9,552 yards passing, 1,956 yards rushing, and 85 touchdowns in four seasons with Oklahoma State. Plus, he led the Cowboys to within an inch — literally — of winning the 2021 Big 12 title and earning a potential berth in the college football Playoff. He is the favorite to take first place on the depth chart during fall camp. At the very least, he raises the level of competition in the quarterback room.

Top transfers for the remaining SEC teams

Arkansas DB Jaheim Singletair: The Razorbacks defense was abysmal last season, especially against the pass, finishing last in the nation after giving up 294.7 yards per game through the air. Singletary, a former four-star candidate who originally signed with Georgia, will bring a much-needed boost to the secondary.

Florida OT Kiyaunta Goodwin: The former Kentucky five-star contender is in the perfect position to make an immediate impact as Florida looks to replace four key offensive linemen from last year’s squad. If the Gators are going to have success under center with either Jack Miller III or Graham Mertz, Goodwin will have to live up to the hype.

Kentucky QB Devin Leary: It took about 2 seconds to select Leary as the Wildcats’ most impressive transfer. Former starter Will Levis moved to the NFL, giving coach Mark Stoops the opportunity to market immediate playing time in his pitch to signal callers from the portal. Leary threw for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns in four seasons with the Wolfpack.

State of Mississippi WR Freddie Roberson: The Bulldogs needed receiver help after RaRa Thomas left for Georgia. They got it with Roberson, a veteran who shone in Eastern Washington. The redshirt “super senior” amassed 141 catches for 2,266 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons.

Missouri OL Cam’Ron Johnson: Johnson was a first-team All-AAC honoree in Houston, and he jumps to a Tigers squad that needs a lot of help up front. Mizzou finished last in the SEC and 125th in the nation in tackles for losses allowed (101) in 2022.

South Carolina TE Trey Knox: Gamecock’s quarterback Spencer Rattler got one of the best safety blankets in the country at Knox. The former Arkansas star racked up 26 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns for the Razorbacks last year. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder gets a chance to show off in a Gamecocks attack that heavily features the tight finishing position.

Tennessee WR Dont’e Thornton: Tennessee softened the blow of losing Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt and veteran Cedric Tillman at receiver. Thornton had 366 yards and a touchdown for the Ducks in 2022, and the speedster should get plenty of targets in the Volunteers’ wide-open offense.

Texas A&M DB Tony Grimes: The Aggies lost a small player village in the transfer portal, but the addition of Grimes is a home run. The former North Carolina star scored 97 tackles and one interception in three seasons with the Tar Heels. He is one of those players who try to avoid attacking players at all costs.

Vanderbilt LB Prince Kollie: The pool of potential transfers is smaller for Vanderbilt than other places, but Kollie is one of the most notable in the league. He was ranked No. 93 overall in the Class of 2021. Reputable recruits hardly ever land at Vanderbilt, so he should provide a huge boost to the Commodore defense.