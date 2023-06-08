French Open 2023 LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova Score & Women’s Semifinals Updates





“Coco is a nice person, and she wouldn’t mean it” – Swiatek on being hit directly by Gauff in her French Open win Sign up for our free sports newsletter for all the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for the latest news The French Open has reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros as Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka aim to mount a heavyweight bout for the women’s title in Paris. Swiatek is on top form as the world No. 1 looks to defend her French Open crown, with the Pole beating Coco Gauff in straight sets to advance to the last four on Wednesday. Swiatek has yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year and now faces Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, who stunned Ons Jabeur by reaching her first-ever grand slam semifinal. However, Sabalenka has been just as dominant as the world No. 2 strives to win back-to-back grand slam titles. The Australian Open champion must also drop another set this two weeks after ending Elina Svitolina’s run in the quarterfinals and face Karolina Muchova on Philippe-Chatrier in the first match. The Czech player is also enjoying her best run ever at the French Open. Follow live updates from the French Open women’s semifinals below. French Open LIVE: tennis results and updates from the women’s semifinals Show latest update



1686233750 French Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova final score Aryna Sabalenka 6-6 (5-4) Karolina Muchova Oof! Sabalenka hits a groundstroke past her opponent to cut the mini-break to 3-4, before a deep second serve right on the line takes another forehand winner to 4-4. Crunch time now and Muchova wanders just wide with a floating forehand. Big pressure on these two serves at 4-5 for the underdog… Luke BakerJune 8, 2023 3:15 PM 1686233555 French Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova final score Aryna Sabalenka 6-6 (2-4) Karolina Muchova This has been a scintillating opening set, lasting 57 minutes so far, and a tiebreaker feels like a fitting end. It’s a great start for Muchova, as she immediately gets the early mini-break and then holds her own two serves that follow. A brutal backhand stops the rot for Sabalenka, but the volleying still works well for the underdog and she stops a backhand volley to lead 4-2 at the change of ends. What a chance for her to win this opening set Luke BakerJune 8, 2023 3:12 PM 1686233250 French Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova final score Aryna Sabalenka 6-6 Karolina Muchova Muchova steps forward again, but this time Sabalenka is ready for her and finds an accurate cross. The Czech star may have to change tactics if the second seed begins to read that facet of her game. However, the underdog digs in and a beautifully disguised drop shot with Sabalenka deep behind the baseline scores game point. She scores while Sabalenka scores a volley and heads for a first set tiebreak. Luke BakerJune 8, 2023 3:07 PM 1686233052 French Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova final score It looked good for Muchova when she forced this break, but Sabalenak fought hard and can now put pressure on her opponents to try and take the opening set. Luke BakerJune 8, 2023 3:04 PM 1686232973 French Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova final score Aryna Sabalenka 6-5 Karolina Muchova* Sabalenka was re-energized by that break at the critical moment and again dictates points. She has put Muchova in control for the past 15 minutes. WOW! A fantastic rally at 30-15 as Sabalenka slides to all parts of the field and in the end Muchova juuuust misses a backhand volley that hits the top of the net and drops the wrong way. A batted forehand wrong-foots Muchova, who will now serve to stay in the set. Luke BakerJune 8, 2023 3:02 PM 1686232765 French Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova final score *Aryna Sabalenka 5-5 Karolina Muchova It’s great to see Muchova get into the net so often. A grass court tactic applied to Roland Garros red clay. Have fun. However, Sabalenka won’t let this set slip away just like that. She attacks the first point and overpowers her foe, but another stunning backhand drop volley from Muchova makes it 15-15. It wasn’t easy at all, but she made it look like this. Federer-esque in his performance to be fair. However, that power of Sabalenka is powerful. A ferocious forehand winner takes the game to 30-30. Muchova digs in to come up for discussion set point but another powerful foundation misleads her and her STORED! Now one breaking point for the Belarusian and it’s there! Fist pump and a look from Sabalenka after Muchova takes a long time SABALENKA BREAKS BACK. How much will the Czech star regret that missed opportunity? Luke BakerJune 8, 2023 2:59 PM 1686232341 French Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova final score PAUSE! Aryna Sabalenka 4-5 Karolina Muchova* Sabalenka struggles a bit with Muchova’s off-tempo shots and drops to 15-30 on her own serve. Muchova then simply makes a forehand volley that comes in while falling inside the baseline and his two breakpoints for the Czech. She only needs one! Muchova heads into the net again and she fires away another volley GET THE BREAK! The underdog will now serve for this opening set. Fantastic stuff! Luke BakerJune 8, 2023 2:52 PM 1686232139 French Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova final score *Aryna Sabalenka 4-4 Karolina Muchova New balls for this service game and Sabalenka runs to her bag to get a new racket just to be sure. The new equipment helps her beat Muchova in the first point of the match and if a net string lands wide there is a great 0-30 chance. A stylish two-handed backhand down the line halves the deficit before a big serve yields an easy winner for 30-30. A beautiful cracking forehand winner of a mid-court ball then helps her finish the game. Disaster deftly deflected by the Czech star and we go to the business end of the set at 4-4. Luke BakerJune 8, 2023 2:48 PM 1686231767 French Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova final score Aryna Sabalenka 4-3 Karolina Muchova* Sabalenka is very errant with some of her first serves missing a mile and she also throws a second double fault in the game. But once the rallies start, she generally shows her class, though it goes 30-30 when she goes long with a smash when Muchova forces her to play another shot. But a missed backhand volley as she charges into the net ensures Sabalenka wins the match. Luke BakerJune 8, 2023 2:42 PM 1686231523 French Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova final score *Aryna Sabalenka 3-3 Karolina Muchova A Muchova fist pump. This is a great service game. She sprints into the net after running back and forth with Sabalenka and puts away a nice backhand volley. It’s been a good underdog game plan so far, avoiding the pitfall of just trading basestrokes and outsmarting. Wins it to 15 and the serve pressure returns to Sabalenka < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.8293%"/> (REUTERS) Luke BakerJune 8, 2023 2:38 PM

