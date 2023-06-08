Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one stop shop for Georgia football news and coverage. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting and everything else UGA. 3 Football Takeaways In Georgia Regarding The Updated Blue-Chip Ratio Numbers If you want to understand why the Blue-Chip ratio matters so much, all you have to do is watch last year’s national championship game. Georgia passed the 50 percent threshold, while TCU did not. As injuries build up over the course of a 15-game season, the Blue-Chip Ratio helps illustrate which potential teams have the depth to get through the season and potentially come out on top. Georgia won the national championship game 65-7, defeating TCU over the course of four quarters. The Georgia backups were able to find the end zone and stop easily. Even after losing double-digit players to both the NFL draft and transfer portal, Georgia is once again well above 50 percent.

That Georgia is one of them is no surprise. But digging a little deeper into the numbers, there are some takeaways about Georgia’s roster and the competition Georgia faces in hopes of winning a third straight national championship. *All rankings are via the 247Sports Composite rankings Georgia football has no problem with 3 star prospects One might notice the rather large gap between Georgia and its contemporaries in the state of Alabama and Ohio. The Crimson Tide once again has the country’s most talented roster on paper, with 90 percent of the roster being blue-chip recruits. Ohio State sits at 85 percent.

Obviously, three-star recruits are a big reason for the difference between Georgia and the other two programs. The Bulldogs have 18 former 3-star recruits on their roster. That’s more than Alabama and Ohio State combined, as Alabama only has five and Ohio State has nine. But as any Georgia fan knows, those three-star recruits shouldn’t be relegated to second-class citizenship. Javon Bullard and Ladd McConkey will be two of Georgia’s key players this season and they were both three-star recruits during the recruiting process. They clearly exceeded that goal. Kirby Smart has emphasized the importance of relying on his players’ ratings during the recruitment process. The development of Bullard and McConkey demonstrates the value of that, especially as both have played big games against both Alabama and Ohio State. As it stands, Georgia has four 3-star recruits in its 2024 recruiting class. Georgia is currently in the No. 1 class, but it’s clear that Smart once again trusts his evaluations, rather than those of the various recruiting services One more thing about Georgia’s schedule Georgia will play only two of the 16 teams that are above the 50 percent threshold. That would be Florida, which is 64 percent blue-chip players, and Auburn, which just comes in at 51 percent.