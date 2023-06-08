Sports
3 Football Takeaways In Georgia Regarding The Updated Blue-Chip Ratio Numbers
If you want to understand why the Blue-Chip ratio matters so much, all you have to do is watch last year’s national championship game. Georgia passed the 50 percent threshold, while TCU did not. As injuries build up over the course of a 15-game season, the Blue-Chip Ratio helps illustrate which potential teams have the depth to get through the season and potentially come out on top.
Georgia won the national championship game 65-7, defeating TCU over the course of four quarters. The Georgia backups were able to find the end zone and stop easily. Even after losing double-digit players to both the NFL draft and transfer portal, Georgia is once again well above 50 percent.
That Georgia is one of them is no surprise. But digging a little deeper into the numbers, there are some takeaways about Georgia’s roster and the competition Georgia faces in hopes of winning a third straight national championship.
*All rankings are via the 247Sports Composite rankings
Georgia football has no problem with 3 star prospects
One might notice the rather large gap between Georgia and its contemporaries in the state of Alabama and Ohio. The Crimson Tide once again has the country’s most talented roster on paper, with 90 percent of the roster being blue-chip recruits. Ohio State sits at 85 percent.
Obviously, three-star recruits are a big reason for the difference between Georgia and the other two programs. The Bulldogs have 18 former 3-star recruits on their roster. That’s more than Alabama and Ohio State combined, as Alabama only has five and Ohio State has nine.
But as any Georgia fan knows, those three-star recruits shouldn’t be relegated to second-class citizenship. Javon Bullard and Ladd McConkey will be two of Georgia’s key players this season and they were both three-star recruits during the recruiting process. They clearly exceeded that goal.
Kirby Smart has emphasized the importance of relying on his players’ ratings during the recruitment process. The development of Bullard and McConkey demonstrates the value of that, especially as both have played big games against both Alabama and Ohio State.
As it stands, Georgia has four 3-star recruits in its 2024 recruiting class. Georgia is currently in the No. 1 class, but it’s clear that Smart once again trusts his evaluations, rather than those of the various recruiting services
One more thing about Georgia’s schedule
Georgia will play only two of the 16 teams that are above the 50 percent threshold. That would be Florida, which is 64 percent blue-chip players, and Auburn, which just comes in at 51 percent.
By comparison, Alabama plays four in the regular season.
The toughest game on paper for Georgia appears to be Tennessee as the Volunteers won 11 games last season. Josh Heupels’ program is just outside the 50 percent mark.
With changes in the SEC’s schedule, the 2023 season will likely be the last time Georgia plays just two regular season games against teams whose roster is mostly blue-chip players. Texas and Oklahoma both join the SEC next year and sit at 70 percent. Georgia will no longer play South Carolina and Missouri on an annual basis and will instead see more LSU and Texas A&M.
Here we should also point out that the 2024 Georgia season sees the Bulldogs face off against a Clemson team whose roster is currently 72 percent blue-chip players. That is currently the fifth of all schools. Georgia had no problem dismantling an Oregon team that is 67 percent blue-chip players.
Georgia not hurt by transfers
Of the 16 schools above the 50 percent threshold, only Georgia and Michigan were not adversely affected by the addition of transfer players.
