Penn State Hockey Goalie Lauren Delgado named to Women’s National Indoor Development Team





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Nittany Lion goalie Lauren Delgado has been named a member of the 2023 United States Women’s National Indoor Development Team. Delgado is one of 17 players in the development section of the US Women’s Indoor National Team. Delgado is a three-year letter winner for Penn State, earning letters from 2020-23. She graduated with a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology this past semester and will be attending graduate school this fall. Delgado had six saves last season combined with first-team All-American goaltender Brie Shack on three shutouts. She is a three-time winner of the Academic All-Big Ten and also earned NFHCA National All-Academic honors. Following in-person tryouts in March and April, US Women’s National Indoor Team head coach Jun Kentwell and her staff are pleased to announce the 2023-24 junior, development and senior squads. A total of 16 players were selected for the US Women’s National Indoor Team. The first team is coached by Kentwell and assisted by Katie Gerzabek. Gerzabek will serve as head coach of Delgado’s Development Team. The program has the next year and a half to prepare for the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup, to be held in March in Calgary, Canada, and to re-qualify for the FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup. Based on their results at the IHWC, the Indoor USWNT has moved up four places in the FIH Indoor World Rankings and is now ranked 8th in the world. Penn State is coming off a stellar 2022 season. The team advanced to the National Semifinals and won a share of the 2022 Big Ten Championship. The Nittany Lions finished the stellar campaign with a 17-4 record. Fans are encouraged to follow the Nittany Lion hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click field hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH and on facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey.

