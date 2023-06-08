Singaporean athletes achieve fourth best away performance at Asean Para Games 2023

SINGAPORE The Republic’s athletes concluded their Asean Para Games (APG) 2023 campaign with two gold, one silver and six bronze medals on their final day of competition in Cambodia on Thursday.

This brings their total to 12 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze, which is Singapore’s fourth-best performance at an APG release.

Their performance at the first edition in 2001 (16 gold, nine silver and 12 bronze) in Kuala Lumpur remains their best on foreign soil, followed by Manila 2005 (15, 10, 9) and KL 2009 (14, 6, 3). The Republic’s best record came in 2015 on home soil, when the athletes took 24 golds, 17 silvers and 22 bronzes.

Swimmers Sophie and Colin Soon contributed two golds in the women’s and men’s S13 50m freestyle respectively on Thursday, both rewriting Games records.

Sophie clocked 33.26 seconds to finish ahead of her only competitor Firstania Amir of Indonesia, while Colin came home in 27.02 seconds, 0.36 seconds ahead of Indonesia’s Marinus Melianus Yowei. Singapore’s Wong Zhi Wei finished third in 27.43 seconds.

The Soon siblings have achieved podium finishes in every event they have raced in.

Sophie, who won three golds in total, said: Overall it was pretty decent. I’m happy to have added to the medal tally for Singapore, but most of all super grateful to my whole team for being a big part of my journey and contributing to my results. (Im) super relieved that it’s all over. And now we can all have some fun before we go home.

Colin, who won four golds and one silver, said: “I actually didn’t feel that confident during the race because I felt like I could have prepared just a little bit more… I really did a lot better than I could ever ask for, and I’m grateful for everything that led me to such a great match this time.

Thursday’s lone silver medal went to paddler Claire Toh who finished second out of three competitors in the 1-2 class of women’s singles, which was played in a round-robin format.

(I am) not very satisfied because I feel I can do better. I told myself it’s okay and I just have to be patient and play according to my level, Toh said.

Her victory against her first opponent, Suthida Saenthasan from Thailand, was not an easy one. The 30-year-old trailed 9-11, 8-11, but rallied to win the next three games 11-3, 11-6, 15-13. However, she could not repeat the comeback act in the second match against Thailand’s Chilchitparyak Bootwansirina who won 11-3, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9.

One of the challenges was that something was wrong with my wheelchair. But I told myself to just focus on the game, Toh said.

She will attend the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Para Opens in Taipei and Taichung in July.

In addition to Wong’s bronze, there were two other third places in the swimming by Janelle Tong (S10 50m free) and Danielle Moi (S14 50m free).

Tay Wei Ming and Rodrick Lee jointly won bronze in the men’s badminton SU5 singles and men’s table tennis class 2 singles respectively, while boccia players Aloysius Gan and Toh Sze Ning placed third in the mixed pairs BC3 category.

The closing ceremony of APG will take place on Friday.