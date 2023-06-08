Big 12 Conference to Establish Big 12 Mexico





Today, the Big 12 Conference announced the launch of Big 12 Mexico, the first international expansion of the Conference to host Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer and baseball games in Mexico. Big 12 Mexico’s first game is a men’s and women’s basketball game between Kansas and Houston to be held in December 2024 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. After the launch of Big 12 basketball in Mexico, Big 12 women’s soccer and baseball will participate in exhibitions against clubs from the region. In addition, the Big 12 will explore establishing a football bowl game in Monterrey beginning in 2026. This would be the first bowl competition ever held in Mexico. Mexico is a natural extension of the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the conference’s first-ever international presence, said Commissioner Brett Yormark. Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our conference has the opportunity to showcase our brand across Mexico. Leading up to the launch of Big 12 Mexico and throughout 2023, FOX Sports and ESPN will help distribute the Big 12 product throughout Mexico and Hispanic communities through their ESPN Deportes (U.S.-based), ESPN Mexico, and ESPN on Star+ (Mexico-based channels). and OTT service) and FOX Deportes (U.S.-based) channels, which will broadcast select Big 12 football and basketball games. In addition, the Big 12 will secure Spanish radio broadcasts for the first time for Big 12 football and basketball championships in 2023-24 and beyond and implement a robust digital strategy in Mexico. The Big 12 Conference will partner with Mexico City-based live entertainment agency Zignia as a co-promotional partner. Zignia will support the marketing and sales of Big 12 Mexico events, and provide the conference with their extensive resources. In addition, On Location, a company owned by Endeavor, has will help with all school trips and VIP packages, while Endeavor will assist the conference in all facets of its international digital strategy. The Big 12 Business Advisory Board will also continue to provide key insights and advice as the conference expands its presence in Mexico. In addition to hosting conference games across multiple sports, Big 12 Mexico will have the conference run a variety of community outreach programs, commercial partnerships, merchandise and activations. This includes the conference’s collaboration with notable musicians and artists and launching an influencer marketing campaign in the region. Five current and future Big 12 Conference campuses— Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas, and Texas Tech—are located less than 400 miles from Mexico, while the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University have campus expansions in Mexico. Mexico City, the largest city in North America with a larger area of ​​over 22 million residents, has played host to MLB, NBA, NFL and is home to the G Leagues Capitanes de Ciudad de México.

