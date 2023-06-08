Stokes wants Ashes series to go ‘beyond cricket’





London (AFP) England captain Ben Stokes says he wants to be involved in an Ashes series that “goes beyond cricket” as he prepares for a five-game fixture against Australia.

The reckless all-rounder has led England to 11 wins from 13 Tests since being named captain alongside coach Brendon McCullum last year. Next week, the skipper, who played in the drawn 2109 Ashes series, will lead his men in the first Test against arch rivals Australia at Edgbaston. England have achieved their recent striking success playing an aggressive style of cricket called “Bazball” in reference to McCullum’s nickname. Doubts remain over whether such an approach can succeed against Australia, but Stokes is determined to put on a memorable run that can be compared to the 1981 and 2005 Ashes matches, which saw all-rounders Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff became big stars. “I’ve seen what it’s like when you get those moments that really set an audience on fire and even create something beyond cricket,” Stokes wrote in a column for the Players’ Tribune. “Flintoff in 05, Beefy (Botham) in 81 – magical events that capture the public’s imagination and show what cricket is all about. “Moments where even people who don’t normally like cricket get on the television because it’s so exciting and you feel like you’re part of something you may never get to see again.” Stokes, who has won the 50-over World Cup and Twenty20 World Cup, reiterated his wish for the Test side to play without fear, even as he emphasized his hatred of defeat. “Just because I say it’s okay to fail doesn’t mean I’m okay with losing,” he said. “I hate losing. “But there’s a bigger picture. You have to understand that the only way you can ever succeed is to have that freedom to really try hard.” The global growth of T20 franchise leagues, which offer players the chance to earn huge sums of money in much less time than during international duty, has many fans fearing the future of five-day Test cricket. Stokes acknowledged the “landscape is changing”, but the 32-year-old said he still believes Test cricket remains the ultimate challenge. “Cricketers have short careers and I know players are going to make decisions about the path they take based on financial security for them and their families,” he said. “It is natural. “I really want governments around the world to get their heads around this, which they seem to be having a hard time doing. “Instead of fighting it, we should embrace it. Yes, we may lose some talented players along the way, but the best way to keep Test cricket alive and at the top of the sport is to work harder to to show players something.” that excites them and inspires them.” 2023 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230608-stokes-wants-ashes-series-to-go-beyond-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos