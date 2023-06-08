The rich are richer than ever, but could a new college football team win the title in 23?

Tuesday was a national holiday. It was Blue-Chip Ratio Day. It is the day that we actually get to see the list of teams that can win the national title next season. If you’re not on the list, you don’t win everything. Simply.

Bud Elliott, a national recruiting analyst at 247Sports, created the blue-chip ratio in 2013 and publishes his findings each offseason. A team’s blue-chip ratio is the percentage of four- and five-star candidates on its current roster (scholarship players only). Elliott surmised 10 years ago that a team had to have a blue-chip ratio of more than 50 percent to have enough talent to win a national championship.

He was right. No program that failed to meet the blue-chip ratio threshold has won a title. Believe it or not, recruitment results matter. Stars are important.

The 16 teams that made the cut this year are Alabama (90 percent), Ohio State (85), Georgia (77), Texas A&M (73), Clemson (72), LSU (71), Texas (70), Oklahoma (70), Oregon (67), Notre Dame (65), Florida (64), Miami (61), Penn State (55), Michigan (54), USC (52), and Auburn (51).

It’s Blue-Chip Ratio Day!@BudElliott3‘s annual analysis of the college football teams that *actually* can win a national championship. Here’s the 2023 exclusive list: https://t.co/eWJ884JaE7 pic.twitter.com/hIrP3MQ65h 247Sports (@247Sports) June 6, 2023

One of those 16 teams will be your national champion in 2023. In reality, you could probably cut that list in half, because the concentration of talent at the top is so much more skewed than it was in the past. Literally 90 percent of the players on the Alabama roster are blue-chippers. That’s about 30 more blue-chip players on the Crimson Tide than the teams at the bottom of the list above, and that’s not even taking into account the fact that they probably signed higher-quality blue-chippers as well. For context, the Ohio State team that won the first College Football Playoff in 2014 had a blue-chip ratio of 68 percent. The rich get richer every year.

If you follow my writing, you might think you have an idea where this column is going. You probably think I’m going to ignore the odds of the bottom 10 teams on this list and focus on the top three teams. And if I were a betting man (wink, wink), I’d probably still bet that this year’s national champion will be Alabama, Ohio State or Georgia, the only teams above the 75 percent threshold.

But here’s a curveball. It’s time to go against my better judgment as I ignore that pit in my stomach and predict that this could be the year we finally get some new blood as National Champion, despite the lopsided blue-chip ratio numbers. Stay with me here. Of the three big favorites to win it, what is a super team? Let’s really focus on their flaws.

Alabama: This is a program that just signed a recruiting class made up of nine five-star prospects. It is the first team with a blue-chip ratio of 90 percent. And yet Alabama was looking for a quarterback after spring training, the Tide signed Tyler Buchner from Notre Dame, despite there being nothing but blue-chippers in the position on the current roster. You wonder.

State of Ohio: It could be argued that the Buckeyes were a field goal away from winning a national title last year, despite not having an absolute defensive stud on their roster. That was actually the second consecutive year Ohio State had no defensive star, and it didn’t necessarily light up the class of 2023 with defensive star power. For example, there are young candidates breaking out this year, CJ Hicks and JT Tuimoloau, but this is a program that has been blown away every year by its rival for the past two years. Oh, we don’t know who the Buckeyes quarterback will be either.

Georgia: Like Alabama and Ohio State, Georgia has a new starting quarterback this year. The Bulldogs have won their last two national titles and Carson Beck reportedly looked great in the spring on offense. So you can just assume that Georgia is ready to win it again. Maybe that’s a safe bet, because the Bulldogs’ schedule is soft again this year. But keep in mind that Georgia’s blue-chip ratio (77 percent) lags significantly behind the states of Alabama and Ohio. If anyone can seamlessly replace his talent, it’s Georgia. But it’s still a tough question to expect the Bulldogs to peat three after replacing Stetson Bennett, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Kenny McIntosh, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington and four other draft picks.

If you roll your eyes at this nitpick, that’s fair. It was hard to type some of that. I may have even convinced myself that Georgia is going to win it all again. But swallow. Doesn’t the door seem to be open for some new blood? Consider these questions:

What if Quinn Ewers becomes a top-three quarterback in college football and Texas is really good in the trenches on both sides of the line of scrimmage?

What if Jayden Daniels makes a Joe Burrow-esque leap this year with the talent on that LSU roster?

What if the USC figures out how to conduct a competent defense?

What if JJ McCarthy plays as a top-10 NFL Draft pick, and this is Michigan’s best team from this current run?

What if, dare to dream, Texas A&M figured it all out?

What if Penn States Drew Allar wins the Heisman Trophy?

Each season in the past decade, the national champions have come from a small group of teams that can be easily identified by looking at the blue-chip ratio. Maybe this year it will be Ohio State, Alabama or most likely Georgia again.

But it’s June and it’s nice to dream that this sport isn’t predetermined and boring. For that reason, I’m willing to consider that this could be the year someone new gets a chance to actually do it. Because as important as stars are, they are not the only thing that equates to national championships. Coaching, quarterback play, injury luck, team chemistry, development, it all matters.

Will someone surprise us this year?

(Photo by Jayden Daniels: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)