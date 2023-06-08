Brunswick girls avoid Falmouth sweep in Class A final





All spring, Brunswick junior Coco Meserve had been urging her teammates not to hold back and leave everything on the court. With the Class A state championship on the line Wednesday night, Meserve realized it was time to back up her exhortations with execution. As captain, I put so much pressure on these girls, and I put a lot of pressure on them, she said. It’s time to eat my words and do the same. I have to show them what I said. Trailing by a set against Falmouth freshman Sofia Kirtchev, Meserve rallied to win her match to give Brunswick a 3-2 victory at Apex Racket and Fitness in Portland. The title is Brunswick’s second in three years, having finished second to Kennebunk a year ago. In the Grade A boys final, Falmouth defeated Skowhegan 5–0 without dropping a set, finishing a 16–0 season. It’s sweet, said Falmouth’s only senior, state singles champion Xander Barber. That was the goal this year, and to have all the guys go out and win is really fun. It’s a good way to end the season. Barber, sophomore Sam Yoon and junior Charlie Wolak won the singles games, with Barber dropping no games, Yoon only one and Wolak triumphing 6-1, 6-4. In doubles, juniors Raymond Li and Daniel Kim won 7-5, 6-3, and junior Karl Chamberlain and freshman Eli Sidhu won 6-3, 6-1. The Class A title is Falmouth’s sixth, and first since 2019. Coach Bob McCully praised a Skowhegan side who finished 15-1. Not everyone can compete with Sam and Xander, he said, but this is a tight team. Yoon and Barber met in the final of the singles state tournament, won by the Dartmouth-bound Barber. Skowhegan sophomore Drake Turcotte lost to Barber in the singles event and again on Wednesday. It’s a surreal experience to see what the level (NCAA Division I) is like, Turcotte said. It’s just great that we came here in the first place. In the girls, Falmouth (15-1) opened up a 2-1 lead by winning first doubles (senior Audrey Holland and junior Jenna Nunley, 6-1, 7-5) and third singles (junior Gracyn Mick, 6-3) . , 6-2). Brunswick (16-0) took the second double, 6-4, 6-2, with sophomore Izzy Leitzell and freshman Molly Tefft. The two best singles remained. Brunswick freshman Ellie Meserve squeaked a marathon victory over Falmouth junior Charlotte Williamson, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1), to settle in a tie. From behind a curtain, Coco Meserve heard an explosion of cheers and realized her younger sister had won. She said that loosened her up. She reminded herself not to play so defensively against Kirtchev, a formidable ball forward. Kirtchev will dominate you if you give her a defensive ball, Meserve said. She is such a strong and powerful player. I tried to relax and stay in control. Meserve, also the reigning state singles champion, triumphed 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, winning the last three games after falling in love. Afterwards, the former training partners shared a hug on net. I tried not to think too much, tried to play aggressively, Kirtchev said. But the downside of that was that I got a little tired. She held on great. ” Previous Girls Lacrosse: Big second half lifts Thornton Academy past Scarborough, 11-3 Next one ” Girls’ Lacrosse: Yarmouth holds off Cape Elizabeth to advance, 14-10

