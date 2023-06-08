Sports
Utah Athletics Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
SALT LAKE CITY Utah’s athletic department will honor two of its all-time greatest teams and six outstanding individuals when it inaugurates the 2023 Hall of Fame class in September. Utah’s 2008 Sugar Bowl football team and 2006 NCAA Elite Eight women’s basketball team will be officially anchored, and six individuals will join them: former athletic director Dr. Chris Hill, women’s basketball player Soni Adams, gymnast Annabeth Eberle, skier Anke Friedrich, distance runner Amanda Mergaert and men’s basketball player Hanno Möttölä.
The induction ceremony will take place on Friday, September 22 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The class will also be honored and recognized at Utah’s football game against UCLA the next day.
“The great history of Utah Athletics has been written by those whose achievements transcend all others, and this year’s Hall of Fame class is a testament to that,” said Mark Harlan, Director of Athletics. “All six inductees and two of the greatest teams in our history are examples of that, and I especially want to acknowledge my predecessor, Dr. Chris Hill, for the impact he made on Utah Athletics and the University of Utah.”
Football team 2008
Utah defeated four Top 25 teams, including No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, to go undefeated and earn a No. 2 ranking by the Associated Press in 2008. The Utes entered the Top 25 after winning their season opener in Michigan. Utah defeated No. 11 TCU and No. 16 BYU in Salt Lake City to claim the Mountain West Conference title. Utah raced to a 21-0 lead in the Sugar Bowl and defeated the Crimson Tide 31-17 to finish as the only undefeated FBS team. Kyle Whittingham was recognized as the National Coach of the Year by the AFCA and the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards committee. The team was led by All-Americans Louie Sakoda on special teams and Paul Kruger on defense, while Brian Johnson was a first-team All-MWC quarterback.
Women’s basketball team 2006
The only team on the program to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, the 2006 Ute women finished with a 27-7 record under head coach Elaine Elliott. After winning the Mountain West Conference Tournament, the Utes defeated Middle Tennessee State and Arizona State in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Utah defeated Boston College in the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual national champion Maryland in the regional final in overtime. The team was led by seniors Kim Smith and Shona Thorburn. Smith became the first player in school history to make the Associated Press third team after averaging 19.3 points per game. Thorburn was an honorable mention All-American and averaged 7.1 assists per game.
Dr. Chris Hill Athletics Director
Dr. Chris Hill served as director of athletics for 31 years and led Utah to the Pac-12 conference in 2011. During his tenure, football played in 20 bowl games, including the 2005 Fiesta Bowl and the 2009 Sugar Bowl. The gymnastics and skiing teams combined for 10 national championships and 14 NCAA runners-up. Men’s and women’s basketball both reached the NCAA Tournament 15 times, with the Runnin’ Utes playing in the 1998 championship game. Volleyball and softball each earned NCAA bids 14 times, while women’s soccer earned NCAAs seven times. Seventeen facilities were built under his leadership, including Rice-Eccles Stadium in 1998.
Soni Adams women’s basketball
Soni Adams, the first Ute women’s basketball player to earn All-America honors, was the leading scorer on the 1977 Utah team that finished seventh in the nation. During her career, Adams averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, numbers that still rank in the top 15 all-time in Utah. Her career free throw percentage of 77.8 ranked ninth at the U. Adams was on the All-Intermountain Athletic Conference team and was an honorable mention Kodak All-American in 1976 after averaging 15.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
Annabeth Eberle Gymnastics
Annabeth Eberle, an eight-time All-American, was ranked among the top 10 all-rounders in the country twice during her career. Eberle placed sixth on vault and fourth in the all-around as a sophomore in 2003. The following year, she was second on vault as a junior. She placed in the top 10 in the country in three events as a senior, placing sixth on vault, eighth on floor, and seventh in the all-around. Eberle was a two-time regional floor champion. The Utes made the NCAA Super Six all four years of her career, including a third-place finish in 2005.
Anke Friedrich skiing
During a dominant two-year career with the Utes, alpine skier Anke Friedrich won three of the four NCAA Championship races she entered. Friedrich grew up in Germany and attended the University of Utah to study geology. Once awarded an athletic scholarship, Friedrich captured the giant slalom title in her freshman year in 1989. She won the downhill races by winning both the slalom and giant slalom in 1990. She received the U’s Distinguished Alumni Award in March.
Amanda Mergaert Cross Country/Track & Field
One of the most decorated runners in school history, Amanda Mergaert earned five All-America awards and set four individual school records. Mergaert was a three-time All-American in the 1,500 meters from 2011 to 2013. She was also an All-American in the indoor mile in 2013. In cross country, Mergaert qualified for nationals for three consecutive years before earning All-America honors with a 14th-place finish in 2012. Mergaert set school records at the 6K in cross country, the mile runs indoors, and the 800 yards and 1,500 yards outdoors. She was part of record-breaking relays in the medley and 4×800 meters.
Hanno Möttölä men’s basketball
Hanno Möttölä, a starter on Utah’s national team who finished second in 1998, was an all-conference selection three times during his career. Möttölä averaged double figures in three seasons, including 17.0 points per game as a senior in 1999–2000. He ranks 17th in career points at the U with 1,492. Möttölä was won in the second round of the 2000 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He became the first player from Finland to play in the NBA and played two seasons with the Hawks before enjoying a long playing career in Europe. In recent years he has been involved in coaching the Finnish national team.
Utah Athletics All-Time Hall of Fame Inductees
|
