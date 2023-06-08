Cricket: final scoreboard of the World Test Championship

Font size
UPDATES until the close of the 2nd day
Scoreboard on stumps on the second day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Thursday:
Australia 1st innings (night: 327-3)
D. Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43
U. Khawaja c Bharat b Siraj 0
M. Labuschagne b Shami 26
S. Smith b Thakur 121
T. Chief c Bharat b Siraj 163
C. Green c Gill b Shami 6
A. Carey lbw b Jadeja 48
Run out M. Starc (sub Axar Patel) 5
P. Cummins c Rahane b Siraj 9
N.Lyon by Siraj 9
S. Boland not out 1
Extras (b13, lb10, nb7, w8) 38
Total (all out, 121.3 overs, 592 minutes) 469
Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Khawaja), 2-71 (Warner), 3-76 (Labuschagne), 4-361 (Head), 5-376 (Green), 6-387 (Smith), 7-402 ( Starc), 8-453 (Carey), 9-468 (Lyon), 10-469 (Cummins)
Bowling: Shami 29-4-122-2 (2nb, 1w); Siraj 28.3-4-108-4 (1nb, 3w); Yadav 23-5-77-0; Thakur 23-4-83-2 (4nb); Jadeja 18-2-56-1
India 1st innings
R. Sharma lbw b Cummins 15
S. Gill b Boland 13
C. Pujara b Green 14
V. Kohli c Smith b Starc 14
A. Rahane not out 29
R. Jadeja c Smith born Lyon 48
S. Bharat not out 5
Extras (b4, lb4, nb5) 13
Total (5 weeks, 38 overs, 201 minutes) 151
To hit: S Thakur, U Yadav, M Shami, M Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Rohit), 2-30 (Gill), 3-50 (Pujara), 4-71 (Kohli), 5-142 (Jadeja)
Bowling: Starc 9-0-52-1; Cummins 9-2-36-1 (4nb); Boland 11-4-29-1; Green 7-1-22-1 (1nb); Lyon 2-0-4-1
Match position: India is 318 runs behind with five wickets in the first innings
Throw: India
Referees: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
TV Referee: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
