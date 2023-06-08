Shrewsbury High girls’ ice hockey team celebrates state championship

Fifteen years after the Shrewsbury High School girls’ cooperative ice hockey team played its inaugural season, members were invited to the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston on Thursday to celebrate their Division 1 state championship.

The team, 24 teenage girls, greeted their legislators, Rep. Hannah Kane, R-Shrewsbury. and Senator Michael Moore, D-Millbury. presented the governor and lieutenant governor with a team shirt, listened intently as their performance was praised in an (informal) House session, and toured the capital, following everything closely. And while wearing white high-tops.

It was a sensation.

But not as big as winning the championship in the TD Garden. It was a special shared moment for the team that worked together for four seasons, just for that moment, that last win on legendary ice.

We deserved this as a team, said Bridget McLaughlin, a junior, as she held the trophy the team brought to the Statehouse to show their legislators and the governor.

Healey a little jealous

Both Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberly Driscoll praised the team for their performance.

This is special to win at such a high level, Driscoll told the athletes.

Healey admitted that she was a little jealous of the state champions, and confided that her team has never won a state championship in her high school career in basketball.

This is great, Healey said, admiring the trophy, signed by each athlete.

Team members come from four different regional public high schools; Shrewsbury has 16 players, Westborough has seven members, and Wachusett and Milford each have one student on the team. Only four, the co-captains, are seniors. The rest can continue next season.

This season was the highlight of the four seasons we played together, said team co-captain Rachel Bunsick. We made the playoffs every year and progressed every year. This is the year we turned it around.

‘We all grew up together’

She admitted it was a sentimental moment for the athletes, especially the four graduating seniors, the co-captains.

We all grew up together, said Maddie Mrva, another team captain. We’ve been playing ice hockey all our lives. We get along so well. We have a bond and it showed on the ice. It helped with the chemistry of the team. We always stood on each other’s backs.

That bond, forged on club teams, playing with boys, and then in high school, cemented their sense of camaraderie and cohesion throughout the season.

It made the season feel so much better, Bunsick said. This is something we’ve been working towards all our lives.

Coach Frank Panarelli said many of his athletes have been playing their entire lives, starting on the ice when they were 4 or 5.

It’s not a sport you pick up later. It takes time, dedication and dedication, especially when you’re playing at this high level, Panarelli said. Many of the girls played on boys’ club teams and moved on to girls’ teams when they were between 10 and 12 years old.

He suggested that Shrewsbury launch the team when the girls grew tired of playing on boys’ teams. The team plays in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

The girls pushed to have their own program, said Shrewsbury High School athletic director Jay Costa. It was a great opportunity to give the girls their own team. It was a success for the district.

Hard work

When Shrewsbury High School’s boys’ hockey team won the state championships several years earlier, he saw the eagerness in the girls to do the same.

It took hard work: daily after-school practices, two games a week, more than 25 games in the season. Their record this year: 21-2-2. Their final score against St. Marys in Lynn 4-1; a resounding victory.

Team mom Pamela Panarelli said it was her privilege to watch the girls grow and develop as both athletes and people.

I didn’t have the chance to play growing up, but I’m a big fan and love supporting them, she said. I love the girls as if they were my own. They are just great.

Bunsick has two brothers who played ice hockey, co-captain Katie Vona also has a brother who played. Co-captain Taylor Ryder said her father, who played hockey when he was younger, her whole family started playing when they were little.

I fell in love with the sport, Ryder said. She has played on the same team with her siblings; there were once three Ryder girls on the Colonials. This season there were only two, Taylor and Mia.

My older brother played, Mrva said, adding that her sibling taught her the game and was super supportive of her team. He was there when we won.

One of Bunsick’s brothers was on that winning state championship team. And while they were both a little jealous, they hugged her when her team won the championship.

Their final two opponents were private schools, which could recruit players from their region. Shrewsbury recruits from four districts and all athletes live in their district.

Entering the tournament, the Colonials were seeded third behind Notre Dame of Hingham and the No. 1 seed St. Marys of Lynn. Coming out: they were state champions.