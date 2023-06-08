Big Ten’s 2024 football schedule, explained: What you need to know about format and rivalry impact





The Big Ten blew up the off-season college football last year by taking USC and UCLA out of the Pac-12, and it’s finally time for the conference to sort out the logistics of adding two giant brands. When the Trojans and Bruins arrive in 2024, the Big Ten will be a conference of 16 schools. The expansion is forcing the league to rethink its schedules, and it will require the Big Ten to get creative when it comes to the short football schedule. Big Ten teams can’t play against all conference opponents during the football season, but what happens when there are 15 possible opponents and only nine conference games? BENDER: Why more Big Ten evening games will benefit the conference Here’s what you need to know about the Big Ten’s new football schedule and what it will mean for the main rivalry in 2024 and beyond. What is the Big Ten ‘Flex Protect’ football schedule? According to The athleticthe Big Ten will move to a “Flex Protect” schedule that will allow programs to hold certain rivalry games annually. What remains the same? Big Ten teams still play a nine-game schedule during conference, and programs can maintain annual matchups with as many as three opponents. For example, the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game could still take place every year, even if much of the schedule changes from year to year for both teams. Michigan and Michigan State also have a bitter rivalry that could be protected. If Michigan ended up having three protected games, that would mean the Wolverines’ remaining six conference games would rotate from year to year between the remaining 12 Big Ten opponents. MORE: Explaining the SEC’s Post-Expansion Schedule Changes The classification of the divisions is also changing. Divisions are expected to be eliminated from the Big Ten, ending the days of the Big Ten East and West. If that change is made, it would mean Ohio State and Michigan could meet in the Big Ten championship game a week after their annual rivalry game. However, with USC and UCLA joining the fray, there will be plenty of competition. Divisions had resulted in numerous lopsided title matches in recent seasons, with most of the Big Ten powerhouses all occupying the same division and therefore unable to face each other for the championship. The new scheduling lineup will have some similarities to the Big Ten’s current basketball format. While each school can face each other at least once during the basketball season, there are no divisions and teams only play certain opponents once instead of twice per season. Some basketball rivalries, such as Purdue and Indiana, have two matchups annually. Likewise, there will be some football rivalries on the schedule each year, while the rest of the opponents rotate. The Big Ten will announce their 2024 schedule and opponents for that year at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

