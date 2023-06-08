Colorado’s surprising top 10 most bet on sports since 2020





The Colorado Department of Revenue released a sports betting report that aggregates total betting and revenue since they launched legal sports betting three years ago.

The report includes the top 10 most bet on sports from May 2020 to April 2023.

NBA betting takes the top spot with almost $3 billion in sports betting received. DENVER A cumulative income report from the Colorado Department of Revenue and Division of Gaming lists the top 10 sports that Colorado residents bet on the most. Table tennis surprisingly features in the top 10, with over a quarter of a billion dollars wagered on the sport since 2020. Colorado sports betting numbers since 2020 Sport: Amount wagered in $: NBA basketball $2,983,203,214.76 NFL football $1,920,111,799.83 MLB baseball $1,219,539,301.70 NCAA basketball $792,253,640.55 Tennis $509,938,581.16 NHL hockey $468,373,838.29 Football $451,884,763.56 NCAA football $434,010,179.18 Table tennis $255,762,465.20 golf $145,411,609.17 The sports betting numbers released by the Colorado Department of Revenueare celebrating their third year of legal sports betting. Coloradans have staked over $12 billion dollars since their launch on May 1, 2020. Unlike most states with legal sports betting, gamblers in Colorado are placing more bets on the NBA than on the NFL. Over a billion dollars more wagered on the NBA than the NFL is likely to be due to the success of the Denver Nuggets and the struggles of the Denver Broncos. Since the launch of sports betting in Colorado three years ago, the Denver Nuggets have made it to the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons. The Nuggets played five NBA Playoffs games in April of this year, resulting in over $136 million in NBA sports betting. In the meantime, the Denver Broncos have a combined record of 17 wins and 33 losses since the introduction of legal sports betting in Colorado. The huge difference in team success could be explain the gap in the NFL and NBA sports betting, but the most surprising statistic from the Colorado gaming report is table tennis. Colorado Sports Bettors love table tennis and tennis Table tennis is the ninth most bet on sports in Colorado, receiving more than $100 million in bets than golf. Colorado dance fell in love with table tennis during the global pandemic, ranked in the top five most bet on sports during the first nine months after launch. This also means that it is the most betted sport in May and June of 2020. Tennis surprisingly received more than $40 million dollars in sports betting than NHL hockey, despite the success of hometown Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche made the NHL Playoffs in all three seasons since legal sports betting was launched in Centennial State, including a Stanley Cup Championship in 2022. Advertising Disclosure To provide you with the best independent sports betting news and content LegalSportsBetting.com may receive a commission from affiliates when you make a purchase through a link on our site. News tags: basketball | Colorado | Colorado Avalanche | Denver Broncos | Denver Nuggets | football | NBA| NFL | NHL| tennis Zach is currently a student at Florida State University. He studies Writing, Editing and Media with a minor in Communication. Zach is interested in the legalization aspect of sports betting and enjoys participating in DFS. He has a passion for writing about sports and prefers to write about football and baseball, both professionally and collegiately.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.legalsportsbetting.com/news/colorados-surprising-top-10-most-wagered-sports-since-2020-06-08-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos